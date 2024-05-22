Paul Pogba sends message to Toni Kroos after Real Madrid icon announces retirement

Paul Pogba has sent a social media message after Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos announced his retirement from professional football.

Kroos, one of the finest midfielders of the modern era, is set to hang up his boots following Euro 2024, scheduled to take place in Germany. The UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be his final game in club football.

Kroos' quality is well-respected among fellow footballers and other professionals have already sent their flowers to the iconic midfielder. Paul Pogba is the latest star to wish Kroos a happy retirement. The former Manchester United midfielder wrote on Instagram:

"Football will miss you... It was a real pleasure to play against you."

Toni Kroos has had a glowing career for club and country. He won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014. The 34-year-old has collected five UEFA Champions League titles with clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Kroos has won 34 trophies in his senior professional career. And he could still win two more (UCL and Euros) before hanging up the boots eventually.

Toni Kroos sends message to Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior

Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior have formed a great understanding in recent years. Their telepathic connection was on display during Real Madrid's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Kroos has now sent a heartfelt message to the Brazilian winger. He wrote (via @theMadridZone on X):

"I'm going to miss you sooo much. You've made life so easier for me. Keep flying."

Kroos and Vinicius have so far played 207 games as teammates. The next game will be their final match together as the German bids goodbye to club football after that. Los Blancos fans will hope that the duo could link up again to devastating effect and cause harm on the Dortmund defense in the Champions League final.