Paul Pogba takes swipe at Manchester United and opens up on struggles

France midfielder Paul Pogba has opened up about his struggles at Manchester United and admitted that this has been the most 'difficult period' of his career. Speaking to RTL France, the 27-year-old midfielder said:

“I had never known such a difficult period in my career. The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it’s magic,”

Pogba has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Manchester United's midfield, with the likes of Scott Mctominay, Fred, and Nemanja Matic getting more game time than him in recent weeks. However, the talented midfielder remains an integral part of the French national team, with manager Didier Deschamps starting him in both the matches during this international break.

In fact, Deschamps also commented about Pogba's form and said that his club form might have impacted him mentally.

“He’s not in his best form, of course. It’s hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he’s not in one of his better periods.

“Like all players who have a club situation that is not positive, they are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points.

“We cannot, however, say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club. With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is not comfortable at his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team."

Juventus and Real Madrid linked to Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. Juventus have been heavily linked with re-signing their former star, with Andrea Pirlo said to be a huge fan of Pogba's talents.

The Frenchman reportedly has keen admirers at Real Madrid as well and continues to be linked with a transfer in 2021. Zinedine Zidane might want to refresh his aging midfield and the signing of Pogba from Manchester United might revitalize their engine room.

In fact, Pogba himself has publicly spoken about his desire to play at Real Madrid someday. Speaking to reporters last month, Pogba said:

“Yes, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?”

Manchester United have struggled to get the best out of Pogba and time might be running out for both parties to make it work.