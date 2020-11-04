Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has said that Paul Pogba is not world-class 'in any shape or form'. The former Red Devils coach believes Pogba must work harder and deliver on expectations before he can be considered elite.

Many fans and pundits have put Paul Pogba in the category of 'world class' players. However, the French midfielder has failed to live up to the hype since his move back to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

Paul Pogba has shown glimpses of his brilliance in a United shirt but has often been a scapegoat at the club due to his inconsistency. Meulensteen believes such criticism is deserved, as Pogba is yet to fulfil his undoubted potential and cement his position alongside those at the very top of the global game.

Rene Meulensteen believes Manchester United star Paul Pogba does not work hard enough

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's former right-hand man Rene Meulensteen told Stadium Atro of Paul Pogba:

"You can have all the talent in the world but its about hard work, and it's hard work that brings that quality to the surface."

'For me, he hasn't worked hard enough. I can see it all the time, it's too slow, it's laboured and there is no urgency about it and other teams can capitalise on it. He is a very talented player. Everyone keeps talking about him, he's world class, he's world class."

"I would never use world class so easily because I know players past and present and they deserve the accolade of being world class. In my opinion, Paul doesn't deserve that in any shape or form because I don't think he's lived up to expectations."

"I don't think we expect too much of him because of the player he has been and the trophies he has won. We need to expect more from him, but that only comes from working hard. That then rubs off on other players. Not working hard does as well because they start to question those performances."

Meulensteen believes that Paul Pogba must adapt to the challenge that he faces at Manchester United.

The Frenchman was able to shine in a Juventus squad that boasted experienced individuals such as Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo in midfield, but at United it is he who must become the leader. Meulensteen said:

"He played in a very experienced, well set up team [at Juventus], with a lot of strong personalities and leaders. That's one things United are lacking, leadership. He should be one of them but he isn't, he isn't a natural leader."

"You need to get him back where he can do most of the damage. which is between the lines and in the pockets. At the moment he is too often in areas where he gets crowded out. One area where he has been poor in that he gets the ball nicked off him too often."

Manchester United looked to be moving in the right direction following their victories over PSG and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but have taken another step back after a home draw and defeat to Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

The Red Devils will be hoping Paul Pogba can find his magic, and more importantly perform consistently for them as they enter a crucial phase of their season.