Paul Scholes calls on Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes to do more against top sides 

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal in their latest Premier League fixture and have subsequently fallen further behind in the title race.

Several players failed to turn up to the occasion at the Emirates, and Paul Scholes has come out to criticise the performance of Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former Manchester United midfielder said:

''United just can’t seem to win those games. When you’re struggling against Sheffield United the other night you get beat in them and then you come to the big games you have to win they just can’t seem to find a way to do it.

“Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them. He’s had great numbers: great assists, great goals but I think in the last five games against big teams he’s had no goals, no assists and it’s really worrying.

“That’s why United are where they at. They’re in a good position but it’s not a position where you think this team will go on and win the league.

He added:

“They’ve come to Arsenal who are not a great team to win a big game but they can’t do it. There’s no desperation to do it.

“I don’t see them throwing bodies forward, Arsenal weren’t really a threat going forward, you don’t have to worry about them without Saka and Aubameyang. There’s no threat there.

The 46-year-old concluded:

“United just don’t do enough to win these big games, they don’t commit enough bodies forward or show the desperation you need to win the Premier League.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation for Manchester United since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The Portugal international has weighed in with a staggering 19 goals and 14 assists from just 35 Premier League games.

His form has played a major role in Manchester United's re-emergence in the title hunt, but his performances against the top sides have left a lot to be desired.

Can Manchester United maintain a title surge if their talisman does not step up against top-six rivals?

Solskjaer is usually pragmatic against the big teams

Ole Gunnar Solskajer is yet to win a game against a top-six opponent this season and in many ways, Bruno Fernandes' underperformance in these matches can be linked with his manager's pragmatism.

The Manchester United manager seems to lack the self-belief that his players are capable of going toe-to-toe with the bigger sides and usually set them up not to lose rather than to win.

With about half of the season left to play, there are still several windows of opportunities for the Red Devils to reinstate themselves at the summit of the table.

However, if Manchester United are to successfully end their eight-year Premier League drought, they, as well as their star midfielder, have to start rising to the occasion against their direct rivals.