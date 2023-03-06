Paul Scholes claims 30-year-old star doesn't have the quality to play for Manchester United after 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wout Weghorst is not good enough to play for the Red Devils and does not possess the necessary qualities of a proficient striker.

Weghorst was signed by the Red Devils on loan from Burnley in the January transfer window. The Netherlands international has made seven Premier League appearances for United so far but is yet to register a goal for his side.

Anthony Johnson @amjonno This Weghorst experiment, I’m not having it, I’ve tried!



He runs around a lot, but give any number 9 like Ings, Vardy and they’d do miles more.



He’s poor - zero quality and zero athleticism to cause opposition problems, it’s like playing with 10 men when they’re in possession! This Weghorst experiment, I’m not having it, I’ve tried!He runs around a lot, but give any number 9 like Ings, Vardy and they’d do miles more.He’s poor - zero quality and zero athleticism to cause opposition problems, it’s like playing with 10 men when they’re in possession!

Speaking after Manchester United's brutal 7-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday (5 March), Scholes told Premier League productions (via Evening Standard):

“You’re talking about a Manchester United No.10 or a centre-forward, he’s in the team to be defensive. He’s the one who runs about and rants about and everybody likes playing with him because he does that."

He added:

“But quality-wise as well you’ve got to have a certain level of quality to play for Man United… it’s not there.”

United were in stellar form prior to their encounter against Liverpool. The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup after defeating Newcastle United on 26 February, ending the club's six-year wait for a trophy.

However, Erik ten Hag's side were humbled by Liverpool as the Reds put seven goals past David de Gea. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each bagged a brace in the encounter while Roberto Firmino netted once for the Merseyside outfit.

Despite their defeat, Manchester United have not lost substantial traction in the Premier League table. They are still in third place and have a four-point lead over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

"It was unprofessional" - Erik ten Hag disappointed after Manchester United's humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool

Ten Hag was clearly upset with his team's performance against Liverpool as he branded his side's outing as unprofessional. The Dutch boss shared his thoughts after the match and said (via The Guardian):

“It is quite obvious, it was unprofessional. First half, I think we were the better team – we created the better chances and had two one-on-ones with the goalie. Before half-time, we made one organizational mistake and conceded a goal. We were in the game. It really surprised me after half-time, we gave the game [away] so quickly."

He added:

“The first two goals were defensive transition moments, the first was a turnover and the second was a counter, bad decisions and decisions on the ball. How we conceded the goals is really annoying. The third was a counter with unprofessional decisions – not following in, and then running in, moving forwards, giving space away in midfield, not tracking back."

Reflecting on the result, the Manchester United manager concluded:

“So then it is 3-0 and the game is lost but as a team, you have to stick together. That is what we didn’t do. It is a surprise for me, I didn’t see this from my team. I don’t think it is us. I don’t think it is Manchester United. It was really bad, really poor.”

Poll : 0 votes