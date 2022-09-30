Paul Scholes claims Manchester United duo are ‘not great footballers’ as he offers honest advice to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticized defender Raphael Varane and goalkeeper David de Gea, claiming they aren't good footballers.

Since Erik ten Hag's appointment in the summer, the Red Devils have changed their style of play. Earlier this season they wanted to play possession-based football. However, they have shifted to a more fast-paced substance-based approach over time.

Scholes believes playing possession-based football is not United's style and they don't have the players to play that style. The legendary midfielder added that as good as Varane and De Gea have been so far, they are not great footballers.

Here's what he told Sky Sports' The Overlap (via Metro):

"Louis Van Gaal joined Manchester United and wanted to play possession-based football, but United are not that, It was always about substance over style, scoring goals and making chances rather than a pretty end product."

He added:

"The crowd get nervous when the goalkeeper tries to play a ten-yard pass, that’s not a Manchester United philosophy, that’s Barcelona or Ajax. With Erik ten Hag, he’s stumbled across it."

Scholes went on to claim that Ten Hag deserves praise for playing attacking football. He said:

"After the Brentford game, he realised he didn’t have the players to play that way, he knew he had to go more direct. Raphael Varane, as great a player as he’s been, is not a great footballer. David De Gea is not a great footballer."

He added:

"So, play to your strengths, which for United is the attacking players, and you have to admire the new manager for playing that way [more direct]. Why would a club like Real Madrid let Varane go? If you looked at him last season, he didn’t look right."

Varane joined Manchester United last summer from Real Madrid for £34 million. He has played 35 matches so far for the club in all competitions.

Paul Scholes called Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag brave

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag endured a disastrous start to his life at Manchester United, losing his first two games. However, with time, he has settled the squad and has won four consecutive Premier League games since.

While talking about Ten Hag as a manager, Scholes lauded the Dutchman for the decisions he has made, including demoting Harry Maguire to the bench:

"The simple thing was, don’t play out from the back. Get the ball forward to your best players. Get Christian Eriksen into centre midfield, a player who can play balls to the forward players. He had to leave Harry Maguire out. It was a brave decision. He’s a brave manager."

The Red Devils will next face rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on October 2.

