Paul Scholes claims Manchester United have suffered a huge blow to their title chances following draw with Everton

Manchester United legend and BT Sport pundit Paul Scholes has revealed that his former side has suffered a “big blow” to their title challenge, after falling to a last-gasp draw with Everton on Saturday.

Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead before conceding a 95th-minute equalizer to fall to a disappointing 3-3 draw with the Toffees on home turf.

Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils lost control of the game in the second half due to the injury sustained to Paul Pogba, which saw the Frenchman hooked off in the 39th minute.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Paul Scholes said:

'That's a big blow. If you're talking about title hopes, it's a big blow for them. Of course it is.

'I just feel Paul Pogba going off was a big moment in the game. I thought they had complete control up to that point. Fred coming on, they lost control in the middle of the pitch.

'[Andre] Gomes, Doucoure and [Tom] Davies really started to take control of the game and that was a big blow for United. Conceding a goal that late, it's not a good look. Are they totally out of it?

'It's going to be difficult from now on I think. But they've got to keep going, they've got to keep fighting, they've got to keep believing.'

The Manchester United legend believes that the draw is a huge blow to his former side’s title hopes, describing it as one of several 'what if?' moments.

'There was a lot of positive stuff in the game, of course there was, to get in the position they were in but they'll be very disappointed.

'And again it's at home, dropping big games at home. I think they'll get to the end of the season and think "what if?" because it's so many stupid points they've dropped at home.

'They've lost four games at home, now these stupid points they've dropped, Sheffield United last week, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, losing to an Arsenal team who are nowhere near the team they were,' he added.

Manchester United fall to disappointing late draw against Everton

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for the hosts before Bruno Fernandes doubled their lead to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 2-0 half-time lead.

Everton came roaring back with two quick goals early in the second half from Doucoure and James Rodriguez, before Scott McTominay’s glancing header gave the Reds a go-ahead in the 74th minute.

However, a lapse in concentration from Manchester United defence gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin a last-gasp equalizer in the fifth minute of added time, when he tucked home his shot from Digne's free-kick to make 3-3.

Manchester United have now missed a chance to move to the top of the Premier League table alongside Manchester City, who have a game with Liverpool on Sunday.