Paul Scholes evaluates whether Erik ten Hag must be sacked after Manchester United's disastrous start to 2023-24 campaign

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has backed Erik ten Hag to continue at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils' dispiriting start to the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

The Red Devils, who lifted the EFL Cup last season, recently crashed to their ninth defeat in 17 outings across competitions this season. They lost 4-3 at Copenhagen in a UEFA Champions League Group A tie on Wednesday (November 8), dealing a blow to their knockout hopes.

Rasmus Hojlund netted a 28-minute brace in his team's contest against the Danish side before Marcus Rashford was shown a red card in the 42nd minute. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves bagged a goal apiece to level things in first half. Bruno Fernandes scored a 69th minute penalty kick, but Lukas Lerager and Roony Bardghji turned up for Copenhagen with two goals in the 83rd and the 87th minute respectively.

After the end of the continental tie, Scholes shared his thoughts on Ten Hag's poor start to the season at Manchester United. He elaborated (h/t Mirror):

"I still don't think there is that much pressure on him. He had a good year and I think he has bought himself a little bit of time in that respect. He's had a few injuries, but nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough."

Urging the Red Devils hierarchy to not sack Ten Hag, Scholes added:

"All of those managers have been sacked in that second or third year, but I don't think we can afford to do that anymore. I think we have got to let this fella go with it, he's been good up until this point."

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United's Donny van de Beek 'will leave' in January

Speaking on the YouTube channel The United Stand, Fabrizio Romano stated that Donny van de Beek is set to exit Manchester United in the winter transfer window. He said (h/t United In Focus):

"Donny will leave in January for sure. He has to and he wants to because he wants to play. It's a shame because Donny wanted to play for United, he loved this opportunity, but at the same time, he is never playing. He also knows after the injury he needs regular football. He can't stay on the bench for a long time."

Van de Beek, who arrived from Ajax for a £34 million in 2020, has dropped down in Manchester United's pecking order of late. He has made just two appearances this season, racking up 21 minutes so far.

Earlier this summer, the 26-year-old Dutchman was reportedly linked with the likes of AS Roma, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Villarreal. His potential loan transfer to Real Sociedad also failed to materialize.