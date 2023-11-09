Paul Scholes explains why Erik ten Hag can't rely on Manchester United superstar after 4-3 Copenhagen loss

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has explained why Erik ten Hag can't rely on Raphael Varane following the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League yesterday (November 8). The former Red Devils midfielder claims the Frenchman's poor skills on the ball is a worry for the manager.

It is worth mentioning that Erik ten Hag has now partnered Harry Maguire and Johny Evans in the center of the defense in four of Manchester United's last five games. That includes yesterday's match versus Copenhagen, with Varane only introduced as a substitute for Evans.

According to Paul Scholes, Ten Hag has turned to the duo because they're better on the ball than the former Real Madrid man.

"I actually think he’s playing Maguire and Evans at centre-half because he thinks they’re the two best ball-playing centre-halves,’ the former United midfielder told TNT Sports. "Which in itself is a bit of a worry."

Compounding Erik ten Hag's problems, Paul Scholes insists the Dutchman can't afford to rely on veterans such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro whose outputs have been questionable of late.

"How can he [Ten Hag] pick a settled back four?’ the Manchester United legend continued. "We saw Varane play against Galatasaray and he was all over the place. Even Casemiro when he played, he looked a bit loose and not playing his position well."

"These are two players who have won the European Cup five times [Varane has won it on four occasions], if you can’t rely on these types of players, where do you go? You can see where he’s gone, back to Jonny Evans who was a free transfer!" he added.

What's next for Manchester United?

With the Red Devils' hopes of progressing into the Champions League knockout phase still hanging in the balance following yesterday's setback, they will now switch their focus to the Premier League this weekend.

Ten Hag's men are scheduled to take on Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday (November 11). They'll then lock horns with Everton in the English top flight on November 26 before returning to Champions League action versus Galatasaray three days later.

Having lost three of the last four games across all competitions, the pressure is mounting on the Manchester United boss, with some fans already calling for his sacking.