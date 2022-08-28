Paul Scholes explains why Erik ten Hag should have started Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo over Marcus Rashford against Southampton 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has issued a statement in support of Cristiano Ronaldo following the Red Devils' 1-0 victory against Southampton on Saturday, August 27.

Manager Erik ten Hag once again benched Ronaldo in the Southampton clash. The Portugal international put in an underwhelming performance after being subbed on in the 68th minute, replacing Jadon Sancho.

However, Scholes claimed that United lacked a central striker who could act as a focal point. The Englishman believes Ten Hag should have chosen Ronaldo over Marcus Rashford for this role.

The pundit told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"I thought watching the game today, I thought they needed Cristiano. I thought they really lacked a focal point centrally and Cristiano is more of a focal point."

He added:

"When you get to 37 years of age you’re not going to be sprinting away, he is very good at holding the ball up and getting on the end of crosses whereas Marcus [Rashford] is totally different. There will be different times when different players will be needed.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken center stage amid speculation over the 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has distressed fans across the world as he submitted a transfer request to the Manchester United hierarchy earlier this summer (via ESPN).

Manchester United have secured the services of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen this summer. The board have firmly backed Ten Hag in his first season at the club, and are looking to further reinforce the squad before the transfer deadline arrives (via the Express).

Peter Crouch speaks on Manchester United's striker situation amid speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch believes that Manchester United are in dire need of a central striker, especially if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford this season.

The Englishman claims that United will need to strengthen their squad further if they want to challenge for the title.

With regards to a possible Old Trafford exit for Cristiano Ronaldo before the transfer deadline arrives, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I hope Cristiano doesn’t go but if he does go I think they’re going to need a centre-forward."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Usual Ronaldo leaks again....can't we just enjoy a victory and let him leave if that's what we want to do without spinning it in to him being a villain. The only villains at United are running the thing Usual Ronaldo leaks again....can't we just enjoy a victory and let him leave if that's what we want to do without spinning it in to him being a villain. The only villains at United are running the thing

In agreement with Scholes' statement, Crouch proclaimed:

"If you want to get back to Manchester United of winning titles, they’re going to need to be stronger than they are now. Casemiro’s not going to change that fact, he’s a top player but they’re going to need more."

He added:

“I agree with Scholesy, I think forward-wise they’re short. [Anthony] Martial you can’t hang your hat on him, Ronaldo’s 37, they need a top striker."

