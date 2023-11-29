Paul Scholes explains why Manchester United star has struggled in the UCL this season after their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that lack of concentration is the main reason behind Andre Onana's struggles in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Onana committed two clear-cut errors during the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul on November 29 and was shambolic on both occasions as the Cameroonian's former Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech scored two free-kicks.

While Muhammad Kerem Akturkoglu scored a splendid strike, Onana arguably could have done better in his near post for the third goal.

Speaking about the summer signing, Scholes said (via UtdDistrict on X):

“It’s a shame because he [Onana] has started to look okay the last few weeks. It’s the #UCL where it’s been a struggle for him. I don’t think his concentration is there which is the most important thing for a goalkeeper.”

The player is topping a few unwanted statistical charts at the moment. According to Opta Analyst, he has made 14 errors leading to goals in 44 appearances in the Champions League since the 2018-19 season, the most by a goalkeeper in that timespan.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has now conceded 14 goals in its first five matches in this season's Champions League, which is the most by an English team, ever (as per Opta Joe).

The Red Devils are rock bottom in Group A with five points from as many matches. They will face Bayern Munich in a home clash in the final group game. Yet another defeat will end Erik ten Hag's team's run in the European competition this season.

Robbie Savage rips apart Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United started the important game against Galatasaray in high spirits. Alejandro Garnacho scored a left-footed stunner (11') before Bruno Fernandes made it 2-0 (18') with an outrageous long-range effort.

As it looked like the Red Devils might be on their way to seal three points, Andre Onana let his team down with his errors. Robbie Savage was particularly unhappy with what Onana did for the second Galatasaray goal.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“The goalkeeper, I think it has bounced just in front of him and he’s tried to push it up but that’s terrible goalkeeping. Two errors for me. Is he anticipating a touch off his own player?”

Since the €50.2 million summer transfer from Inter Milan, Andre Onana has now made 20 appearances for Manchester United across competitions, conceding 33 goals.