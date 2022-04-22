Paul Scholes gives his prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes thinks his former team could lose to Arsenal on Saturday. His prediction comes after the Red Devils' humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Scholes was not impressed by United's performance against the Reds at Anfield. However, the 47-year-old player-turned-pundit is looking forward to watching his team under a new manager. The club announced on Thursday that they have appointed current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via The Sport Review), Scholes was quoted as saying:

“There was just a real lack of fighting spirit, which is sad. I feel sorry for the football club, and I feel sorry for the fans. It’s in a really bad place, and we need to forget about moaning all the time; we need to find a way to get it back where it should be. Getting a proper coach will help; of course it will."

Speaking on United's upcoming fixtures, Scholes does not see his former team getting any better any time soon. Following their game against Arsenal, interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side will host Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Scholes added:

“You just can’t see it (finishing fourth) on that performance. Arsenal on Saturday? You’re going down there thinking – and Arsenal aren’t a great team – and Chelsea straight after; those are two games they are going to lose. If it’s anything like tonight, they will lose those two games as well.”

Manchester United need a positive result against Arsenal to maintain their top-four hopes

Manchester United need three points against the Gunners to keep alive their slim hopes of finishing in the top four. The Red Devils are sixth in the league, three points behind both the Gunners and and Tottenham Hotspur, who are fourth.

United have also played a game more than both North London clubs, though, snf have only five games to play this season.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Predict Manchester United Premier League run as they battle Arsenal and Tottenham for top four #mufc Predict Manchester United Premier League run as they battle Arsenal and Tottenham for top four #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer in terms of players leaving the club and new ones arriving along with manager Erik ten Hag. Qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League will help them attract their primary transfer targets.

