Paul Scholes makes hilarious claim after referring to Manchester United attacker as a 'one-trick pony'

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently reacted hilariously after calling Antony a 'one-trick pony'.

The Brazilian has been in good form for the Red Devils since arriving from Ajax for a fee of around €95 million this summer. However, his performance in United's 3-2 win against Omonia in the UEFA Europa League left a lot to be desired.

Scholes wasn't happy with the Brazilian and his attacking partner Jadon Sancho's performance during the game, as he told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News):

"Sancho never really runs in behind. He needs a fast left-back really or a centre forward to link up with and he hasn’t really got that at the moment. Antony on the other side as well, he doesn’t run in behind. He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony.

"He’s always cutting inside and either passing back to the full-back or having a shot. You’re thinking he needs to develop a little bit. It’s still early days for him, we know that."

Antony, however, score his third Premier League goal for the club in as many games against Everton. He became the first Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League games. A fan posted a photo of the Brazilian with Scholes' quote over it. Reacting to that story, Scholes responded by saying:

"Whoops!"

Erik ten Hag's reaction on Manchester United's win against Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United came back to win 2-1 against Everton afte goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the victory for the Red Devils.

In his post-match press conference, Erik ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“You want to avoid [the crowd getting loud] and we had to score the third goal. That was my feeling during the game, already during the first half: make more goals because we were dominating the game.

"We were creating so many good chances so to I wanted to bring more out. More so that the manager can sit easy on the bench and watch the game.”

On the tough atmosphere at Goodison Park, Ten Hag said:

“It’s difficult here at Goodison Park, Everton, the crowd behind the team. But also, they are in a really good season. Seven games unbeaten and it’s also difficult to score against them and we scored two, maybe three, so that’s good.”

