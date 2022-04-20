Paul Scholes makes unusual request to Manchester United about Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the club to give would-be manager Erik ten Hag “the time he needs” to rediscover United’s footballing identity.

The Red Devils traveled to Liverpool's backyard for their Premier League matchup on Tuesday, 19 April. Having endured a 0-5 drubbing in the reverse fixture last year, the Red Devils needed to produce a much-improved performance to avoid another embarrassment. Unfortunately, they failed miserably at that, enduring a 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

Like most Manchester United fans, Scholes was also utterly disappointed by the humiliation against the club’s bitterest rivals. On Instagram, he wished for a change in fortunes under the tutelage of would-be manager Erik ten Hag.

The Englishman called for the Red Devils to finish in eighth place this campaign and then give the Dutchman time to turn it around.

His Insta Story read:

“Finish 8th and give this man [referring to Ten Hag] the time he needs…Saddened by what's happening, unrecognisable football club.”

As per Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag has agreed to become the club's new head coach. The Dutchman’s current club Ajax are in contact with United about the manager’s €2m clause. The official announcement will come after the matter is dealt with.

Following Tuesday night’s defeat, Manchester United find themselves in sixth place after 33 rounds of fixtures. They currently sit three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, despite playing a game more than the north Londoners.

United return to action with a Premier League classic against Arsenal this Saturday, 23 April.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire drops another disastrous performance in Liverpool defeat

The Red Devils' skipper Harry Maguire was once again all over the place on Tuesday night. He was laughably out of position for Liverpool’s opener and failed to mark Sadio Mane for the Reds’ third goal of the night.

Had the Englishman been on song, the Old Trafford outfit could have at least held out for a little longer against the 19-time English champions.

Despite his sub-par outings, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has not stripped him of the armband. In fact, he has instead started Maguire in all the important matches this season. It will be interesting to see how Ten Hag deals with the Maguire conundrum when he takes the reins next season.

