Paul Scholes responds with 3-word request after daughter wears Arsenal shirt during Manchester United game; she turns him down

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes had a three-word request for his daughter, who wore an Arsenal shirt during the two juggernaut sides' Premier League encounter (August 17). The iconic former midfielder frankly told his daughter to take off the jersey, but his request was swiftly denied.

Ad

Graduating from United's famed academy in 1994, Scholes spent his entire 19-year career with the Red Devils. One of the most famous one-club men, he racked up 155 goals and 82 assists in 716 appearances across all competitions.

Ruben Amorim's side kicked off their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against the Gunners. Ahead of the game, Scholes was in the news because of his daughter, who filmed herself supporting Mikel Arteta's side.

Alicia (24), is one of three children (besides 25-year-old Arron and 20-year-old Aiden) that the English icon shares with his wife, Claire Froggatt. She is a professional netball player who represents London Pulse in the Netball Super League and plays or England internationally.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Alicia wore an Arsenal shirt and filmed her dad's reaction to the same. The 50-year-old was visibly frustrated and was seen saying (via Mirror):

"Take it off."

To his dismay, Scholes' request was turned down. Adding insult to injury, Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United, courtesy of an early goal from Riccardo Calafiori (13').

Scholes will certainly be hoping for a switch in his daughter's allegiance. He will also be hoping that United can open their Premier League account for the 2025-26 campaign in their upcoming fixture against Fulham on Sunday (August 24).

Ad

"Don't be too frustrated" - England icon sends message to Arsenal ace after his sub-par performance in 1-0 win vs Manchester United

England and Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier sent a message to Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres after his somewhat disappointing performance in a 1-0 win over Manchester United (August 17).

Ad

Earlier this summer, the Swedish forward signed for the Gunners from Portuguese side Sporting CP for a reported £55 million fee plus £8.5 million in add-ons. The hefty price tag put considerable pressure on his competitive debut for the club against the Red Devils, and he delivered an unremarkable performance in general.

Speaking to Football Insider, Le Tissier said that Gyokeres must remain patient and try to improve game by game. The 56-year-old said:

Ad

"Viktor Gyokeres has his debut under his belt, and it wasn't a particularly impressive one, it has to be said. No shots on goal, which is slightly concerning, but they were playing Manchester United away, and the result is the most important thing. They picked up the three points, so he's going to be happy, but slightly concerned."

Ad

"I would say to him that he should only be concerned if, after next week's home game with Leeds, he still hasn't had a shot. That's the kind of game where he'll pick up more chances. Against Manchester United away and against all of the big teams away, it's going to be difficult to create chances. All I'd say to him is don't be too frustrated, it's every early days and things will improve," Le Tissier added.

Up next, Gyokeres and Arsenal will be seen in action against Leeds United on Saturday (August 23).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More