Paul Scholes rips into 'criminal' Manchester United star for what he did in 7-0 Liverpool defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes blasted Lisandro Martinez for his role in Liverpool's opening goal during the 7-0 thumping at Anfield. Cody Gakpo received the ball from Andy Robertson before finding the back of the net with a spectacular finish.

Martinez, however, ran in front of De Gea and blocked his view just as Gakpo unleashed his effort. Scholes believes the Argentine caused trouble for De Gea. Speaking at half-time, he said (via Metro):

"I certainly don’t think it helps De Gea, I don’t think he’s quite in line at the point it’s kicked but David can also think the ball might hit him. But when he [Gakpo] does hit it, he has gone right past him.

"You see David’s reaction there towards Martinez, he doesn’t quite have a go at him, but I think he should do."

Scholes added:

"I think it happened a couple of times, once before with Robertson where he ended up clearing it off the line, he’s going far too deep, he should be getting up the pitch, can he stop the shot or have an effect on the shot rather than get in the keeper’s way.

"He needs to trust his goalkeeper. This is a top goalkeeper we’re talking about, do not get in his way. If anybody gets in the goalkeeper’s way it’s criminal."

Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored braces while Roberto Firmino netted another to complete Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag urged his team to respond after the defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool was their worst ever league defeat. The Red Devils, however, need to get back on track as soon as they take on Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on March 9.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag urged his players to respond to the loss in a proper manner. The Durch manager said (via United's official website):

"I said in the dressing room it's not acceptable, their performance, it's clear. But it's only one game, though a big defeat, unacceptable, and especially for our fans, especially against Liverpool. We will bounce back.

"This team is strong enough to go, reset itself, and we will bounce back. I know my players, they are good characters, and they can bounce back and they will do."

Manchester United retained their third spot in the league table despite the defeat. They currently have 49 points on the board from 25 matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth with 42 points from 25 games.

