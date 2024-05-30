Paulo Dybala breaks silence after being omitted from Argentina squad for Copa America 2024

Roma striker Paulo Dybala has spoken about his disappointment in missing out on Lionel Scaloni's provisional Argentina team for the Copa America. The striker has been in fine form for the Giallorossi this season, bagging 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

However, this was not enough for him to be included in the squad for the tournament this summer. The 30-year-old will have to support his country from home despite his desire to represent them on the pitch.

Speaking with the Athletic, the Gialorossi striker said:

"My exclusion from Copa America? I think I’ve done some great things this season, I was confident of being called up so it was a blow to me. I also think it’s hard for coaches to have to choose. I respect Scaloni’s decision, I have a very good relationship with him and he definitely made the decision for the sake of the team."

La Albiceleste will be looking to retain their title this summer and while the exclusion of Paulo Dybala might feel harsh, Luciano Scaloni will hope he made the right call. Argentina has been blessed with a host of attacking talents such as Lionel Messi, Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Paulo Dybala's brother Gustavo reacts to Roma striker missing out on Argentina's Copa America team

Roma star Paulo Dybala has been left out of the Argentina national team for the upcoming Copa America tournament. The exclusion of the talented striker feels harsh and the sentiment was shared by his brother who took to Instagram to post his feelings.

La Joya's brother took time out to console his brother and remind him of what he meant to their family. In an Instagram story, Gustavo wrote (via romapress):

“It’s impossible not to be sad, but don’t forget that you are not alone. Mum, dad, me and your brothers: we are with you. Your family always loves you."

Paulo Dybala has been one of the finest players of his generation but has only managed to bag 38 caps for Argentina. La Joya was also a part of the World Cup-winning team in Qatar in 2022.