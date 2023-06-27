Paulo Dybala makes emphatic claim when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho 

Paulo Dybala has said that although Ronaldinho is his idol that his compatriot Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time.

Dybala told CazeTV Official about which of the two iconic attackers is the best (via Albicleste Talk):

“Messi … Ronaldinho is my idol, but Messi is number one.”

Lionel Messi is, for many, the greatest player in history, and he continues to make history. The legendary forward finally got his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy last year. He captained Argentina to glory in Qatar, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

It was the last major trophy missing in his glistening trophy cabinet that also consists of Champions League (4), La Liga (10), Ligue 1 (2) and a Copa America. He has also won seven Ballon d'Or awards.

However, it's his talent that has wowed the footballing world for the last two decades. He has bagged 710 goals and 339 assists in 875 club games for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. He also has scored 103 goals and provided 56 assists in 175 international caps for Argentina.

Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or award in 2005 but said that he wasn't even the best player at the Camp Nou at the time. He said in his acceptance speech (via Barca Worldwide):

"Best in the world? (laughs) This award says it, but I’m not even the best player at Barcelona."

The Brazilian was talking about an 18-year-old Lionel Messi who was just at the beginning of his incredible career. That's not to say that the former Barca trickster isn't among the greats.

Ronaldinho carved out a legendary career that saw him play for the Blaugrana, PSG and AC Milan. He scored 197 goals and provided 166 assists in 544 club games.

A showboater and Selecao sensation, the iconic Brazilian was truly what Gingha football was all about. He was a nightmare for defenders due to his quick feet and long list of tricks in his arsenal.

He won the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and the Champions League alongside Messi in 2006. He also won two La Liga titles and the Copa America.

Former Barcelona midfielder Alexander Hleb says Ronaldinho was sold to protect Lionel Messi

Guardiola wanted to protect Messi (right).

Ronaldinho departed Barca in 2008 much to the surprise of many given his extraordinary talent. Then Blaugrana boss Pep Guardiola made the decision to part with an all-time great, but there was apparently an intriguing reason behind it.

According to both the Brazilian and Lionel Messi's former teammate Alexander Hleb, he and Deco were turning up to training drunk. Guardiola didn't want that to affect Messi. Hleb told Voka TV (via Goal) in 2019:

"Ronaldinho and Deco came to training drunk. That's why Ronaldinho and Deco were sold in 2008. Because they were afraid that they would bring down Lionel Messi."

The Brazilian joined AC Milan for €24.15 million and went on to bag 26 goals and 29 assists in 95 games. Despite the manner of his departure, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner is still a legend in Catalonia.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's decision panned out for the best for Messi. The Argentine hero went on to score 672 goals and provide 303 assists in 778 games at he Camp Nou. He won 14 major trophies under the Spanish coach before the latter departed in 2012.

