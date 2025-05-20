Paulo Dybala makes Lionel Messi claim after being asked about rise of Lamine Yamal at Barcelona 

Argentina star Paolo Dybala shared his thoughts on Lamine Yamal's rise at Barcelona while alluding to Lionel Messi's growth in his early days. Yamal has often been compared to the legendary Argentine in various aspects of his gameplay.

Much like Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal hails from Barcelona's famed youth academy, La Masia. The youngster made his professional debut in April 2023, before his breakthrough moment in the 2024 Euros with Spain. In this season, Yamal has proven himself among the best players in the world at just 17 years old. He has contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 outings for Barcelona across competitions. The youngster also led the Catalans to the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and LaLiga.

In an interview with journalist Gastón Edul on a TikTok video, Lionel Messi's compatriot, Paolo Dybala, heaped praise on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. He said (via Bolavip):

"I love Lamine Yamal, he’s a player I really like. He’s a special player and different from most players we see today. He has a unique ability. He has an incredible future ahead of him, so let’s hope he keeps entertaining us."

When asked if he has seen other young players as impactful as Yamal, Dybala hinted at Messi and added:

"Yes, I was a kid, but I think there was one… you know who I’m talking about."

Yamal is a left-footed right winger, which makes it evident for him to be compared to Lionel Messi. The youngster is also known for his impeccable dribbling and playmaking. What makes the Spaniard most comparable to Lionel Messi is his ability to make an impact in a game even without scoring, despite being an attacker.

"Just like I started" - When Lionel Messi made feelings clear about Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on Lamine Yamal's rise at Barcelona and comparisons to his earlier self. He said (via Bolavip):

"He is already a champion. You see him now, and it’s like he keeps growing and becoming a bit bolder. At first, it was like he had to pass the ball to someone else, to Lewandowski, for example. That’s normal, he’s still only 17, right? He’s in a process of growth too, and I think he’s going to develop even more as a player and keep adding things to his game."

Messi also spoke about the early days of his own career, and added:

"Just like I started, he also began playing on the right. Maybe in a few years, he’ll end up playing differently too. But there’s no doubt he has incredible talent, and right now, he’s already one of the best in the world."

Lamine Yamal has a long way to go before he can come close to matching Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona, who led the club to a club record 35 titles. The Argentine icon is considered the greatest Blaugrana legend of all time, which means all young prodigies from the club are unintentionally expected to live up to similarly high standards.

Recent reports suggest that Yamal will inherit Messi's iconic number 10 shirt at Barcelona next season. The youngster has already begun building his own legacy, having won a Euro with his country and LaLiga with his club before turning 18.

