Paulo Dybala names his men's and women's 2023 Ballon d'Or winners

Argentina midfielder Paulo Dybala has picked his international captain Lionel Messi and Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Messi, 36, is widely considered one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Now at MLS side Inter Miami, the Argentine played a key role in La Albiceleste's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Barcelona legend bagged seven goals and three assists. He scored in all but one of the seven games, including a brace against France in the final as La Albiceleste reigned supreme for the first time in 36 years. That has catapulted Messi to the top of contenders to win this year's Ballon d'Or, having already won the award a record seven times.

Meanwhile, Dybala reckons Putellas could win a third straight women's Ballon d'Or award, having won the last two editions. The Barca captain also won Spain's first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup this year, beating England in the final.

Dybala posted on Instagram about this year's Ballon d'Or winners:

'Of course Messi"

"Alexia Putellas again"

Both Messi and Putellas are the record winners of the Ballon d'Or with six and two titles respectively.

How has seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has made a stellar start to life at MLS side Inter Miami - whom he joined this summer on a free transfer - after a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across three different competitions. That includes 10 goals and an assists in seven games in the Leagues Cup, which the Herons won for their first-ever trophy in their short five-year history.

However, Messi couldn't replicate the same exploits in the MLS - bagging a goal and two assists in five games - as Tata Martino's side missed out on the postseason despite moving off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

The Inter Miami attacker has also been in good form for Argentina in the FIFA World Cuo 2026 qualifiers. He has scored thrice in three games to take the Albiceleste atop the CONMEBOL standings with four wins in as many outings.