"Pay whatever they want", "He has no idea what his limitations are" – Manchester United fans demand club to sign 'ultra efficient' 23-year-old after performance with national team

Manchester United fans have lauded Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo after his scintillating performance in the Oranje's 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Belgium on Sunday (September 25).

After scoring in their 2-0 win over Poland three days earlier, Gakpo continued his fine form against the Red Devils. He delivered the assist for Virgil van Dijk's 73rd-minute winner at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Gakpo, 23, has been in explosive form in club football too. He has netted ten goals and contributed nine assists in just 13 appearances for PSV this campaign, including a hat-trick.

Here are a few reactions from fans after his goal contribution against Belgium:

His incredible form continues. Cody Gakpo in 64 minutes vs. Belgium:100% long balls completed100% aerial duels won45 touches5 key passes2 big chances created1 assistHis incredible form continues. Cody Gakpo in 64 minutes vs. Belgium:100% long balls completed 100% aerial duels won 45 touches 5 key passes 2 big chances created1 assist His incredible form continues. 🔥 https://t.co/ELHiCRJ2qs

UtdArena @UtdArena Gakpo's fluency at both LW and CF is so impressive. He finds it easy to play with his back to goal, to come short and link, to know when to drift wider as a CF, to know when to drift inside as a LW. He understands those positions very well for someone his age. MUN need to act. Gakpo's fluency at both LW and CF is so impressive. He finds it easy to play with his back to goal, to come short and link, to know when to drift wider as a CF, to know when to drift inside as a LW. He understands those positions very well for someone his age. MUN need to act.

Tinka 🔴 @UtdCode Get me Cody Gakpo at Old Trafford idc how much Ruud and PSV ask he is worthy every penny Get me Cody Gakpo at Old Trafford idc how much Ruud and PSV ask he is worthy every penny

🔰 @UtdRyan_ We’ll definitely be back in for Timber & Gakpo next year for sure. Hopefully FDJ too but we’d obviously need CL to have ANY chance of that happening. If we get those 3 + a GK, RB, another midfielder & a ST then I think we’re set. We’ll definitely be back in for Timber & Gakpo next year for sure. Hopefully FDJ too but we’d obviously need CL to have ANY chance of that happening. If we get those 3 + a GK, RB, another midfielder & a ST then I think we’re set.

Zidane_realist🇯🇲 @RealistZidane I want Gakpo at United in January I want Gakpo at United in January

Kees van Hemmen @HemmenKees One of Gakpo's biggest flaws (and this is something he'll grow out of) is that he's so much better than everyone else in the eredivisie that he has no idea what his limitations are One of Gakpo's biggest flaws (and this is something he'll grow out of) is that he's so much better than everyone else in the eredivisie that he has no idea what his limitations are

Da_SoothSayer💭 @OnFaaya Man, we really should've signed Cody Gakpo.

We're definitely paying twice or 3 times the £30M he was quoted. Man, we really should've signed Cody Gakpo. We're definitely paying twice or 3 times the £30M he was quoted.

ọmọ ọba Jésù. @Gbolxwaga Manchester United must sign Gakpo in January, no point waiting. Pay whatever they want. Manchester United must sign Gakpo in January, no point waiting. Pay whatever they want.

Earlier this summer, Gakpo was linked with a move to Old Trafford after registering 36 goal contributions in 47 games last season. However, United decided to sign Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax instead in a deal worth €100 million. Gakpo was also on the radar of Leeds United and Southampton.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils next face Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

Cody Gakpo opens up on Manchester United transfer links this summer

Speaking to PSV TV, Cody Gakpo revealed his mindset and decision-making process during the "difficult" summer. He said:

"It was hectic. It was difficult (to deal with) because it was my first time to decide between staying or going. You hope for immediate clarity at the start of the window so you can focus on PSV or your new club, but that didn't come."

He said about interest from Manchester United:

"At the start of the window, Manchester United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching, and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."

Gakpo added:

"The interest faded (soon after), so the whole window I worked towards that, and then it faded. So then, I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'. I feel at home here, in my own city. Everyone knows how I feel, but you have to look at all your options, but in the end, I know I made the right choice."

A versatile forward blessed with pace and power, Gakpo has scored 52 goals and provided 42 assists in 148 games for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side. He has won four titles for his boyhood club.

PSV, who are atop the Eredivisie standings, will next play at SC Cambuur on Saturday (October 1).

