"Pay whatever they want", "He has no idea what his limitations are" – Manchester United fans demand club to sign 'ultra efficient' 23-year-old after performance with national team

Manchester United fans have lauded Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo after his scintillating performance in the Oranje's 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Belgium on Sunday (September 25).
After scoring in their 2-0 win over Poland three days earlier, Gakpo continued his fine form against the Red Devils. He delivered the assist for Virgil van Dijk's 73rd-minute winner at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Gakpo, 23, has been in explosive form in club football too. He has netted ten goals and contributed nine assists in just 13 appearances for PSV this campaign, including a hat-trick.
Here are a few reactions from fans after his goal contribution against Belgium:
Earlier this summer, Gakpo was linked with a move to Old Trafford after registering 36 goal contributions in 47 games last season. However, United decided to sign Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax instead in a deal worth €100 million. Gakpo was also on the radar of Leeds United and Southampton.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils next face Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.
Cody Gakpo opens up on Manchester United transfer links this summer
Speaking to PSV TV, Cody Gakpo revealed his mindset and decision-making process during the "difficult" summer. He said:
"It was hectic. It was difficult (to deal with) because it was my first time to decide between staying or going. You hope for immediate clarity at the start of the window so you can focus on PSV or your new club, but that didn't come."
He said about interest from Manchester United:
"At the start of the window, Manchester United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching, and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."
Gakpo added:
"The interest faded (soon after), so the whole window I worked towards that, and then it faded. So then, I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'. I feel at home here, in my own city. Everyone knows how I feel, but you have to look at all your options, but in the end, I know I made the right choice."
A versatile forward blessed with pace and power, Gakpo has scored 52 goals and provided 42 assists in 148 games for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side. He has won four titles for his boyhood club.
PSV, who are atop the Eredivisie standings, will next play at SC Cambuur on Saturday (October 1).