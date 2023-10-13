“Pays the coach I’m convinced”, “Rather have Maguire” – Fans cannot believe 31-year-old starts for Netherlands against France 

Fans aren't impressed to see Wout Weghorst starting for the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 qualifier against France on Friday (October 13).

Weghorst has been a prominent member of Ronald Koeman's side since his appointment in January. The Hoffenheim striker starts in attack much to the dismay of fans.

The 31-year-old has started this season with Hoffenheim with just one assist in six games across competitions. He hs fared better on the international stage with two goals in two Euro qualifiers.

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United from Burnley but endured topsy-turvy form. He managed two goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions.

Koeman has selected Weghorst in attack alongside RB Leipzig's in-form attacker Xavi Simons. Joey Veerman, Marten De Roon and Tijjani Reijnders are partnered in midfield.

Denzel Dumfries and Quilindschy Hartman will provide depth as full-backs, with Lutsharel Geertruida, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake chosen in central defence. Bart Verbruggen is selected in goal for the Netherlands.

The Oranjie are in need of a positive result, as they sit second in Group B, level with Greece who face the Republic of Ireland. However, fans aren't too enthused by Koeman's selection of Weghorst.

One fan reckons the veteran striker is paying Koeman for his continued starting role:

"Weghorst pays the coach I'm convinced."

Another fan would rather have Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in attack:

"I rather have Maguire as a striker than Weghorst."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Weghorst starting against France:

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman appeared to take a dig at France captain Kylian Mbappe amid his struggles

Kylian Mbappe has been in a slump.

Kylian Mbappe is without a goal contribution in four games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. The French superstar has endured a difficult spell, with many raising concerns over his form.

Mbappe was particularly disappointing in PSG's shock 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. Koeman said before the France game that he had watched that game (via talkSPORT):

"The highest achievement tomorrow would be beating France. Why not?"

A reporter then replied:

"Because they are much further than your team is."

Koeman then appeared to take a dig at Mbappe for his display in the Newcastle loss:

"I saw Newcastle play against PSG, and Mbappe played in that game."

Mbappe started the season strongly for the Parisians before his recent struggles. The France captain bagged eight goals in nine games across competitions and will be eager to bounce back against the Netherlands.