"PE teacher" - Lionel Messi's dream job and favourite movie from when he was 13-year-old resurface as old interview goes viral 

Lionel Messi's old interview when he was a 13-year-old academy player at Argentine club Newell's Old Boys has recently resurfaced.

The Argentina captain is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time. Since leaving Newell's Old Boys to join Barcelona's academy La Masia in 2000, the forward has gone on to achieve almost every major trophy.

Messi's old interview with Rosario-based newspaper Diario La Capital recently resurfaced where he answered questions about his interests.

The interview started with praise for Messi's ability and prediction of a big future for the Argentine:

"Lionel Messi is a player in the 10th division and the attacking playmaker for the team. He's not only one of the up and coming players in Newell's academy but has a huge future ahead of him, because, despite his height, he manages to go past one, two, dribble, score goals, but above all he enjoys himself with the ball and as of today he's being revealed to the world."

That was followed by a QnA session with Messi, and here were his answers:

Q. A hero

A: Two, my dad Jorge and my god-father Claudio.

Q. A coach

A: Everyone I’ve had, because I’ve learnt something from all of them ((Gabriel, Morales, Domínguez, Vecchio and Coria).

Q. A fitness coach

A: Pablo Sánchez

Q. A player

A: Two, my brother and my cousin

Q. A team

A: Newell's

Q. A hobby

A: Listening to music

Q. A type of music

A: Cuarteto and Cumbia

Q. A TV programme

A: Primicias

Q. A magazine

A: Pasión Rojinegra (Newell's fan magazine)

Q. A book

A: The Bible

Q. A film

A: Baby's Day Out

Q. Other sport

A: Handball

Q. A model

A: Nicole Neumann

Q: A food

A: Chicken and sauce

Q. A subject

A: Spanish

Q. A job

A: PE Teacher

Q. An objective

A: Finish secondary school

Q. A goal

A: Play in the first division

Q. A joy

A: When we were champions

Q. A sadness

A: My grandmother's death

Q. A hope

A: To play in the first division with Newell's

Q. A memory

A: When my grandmother took me to play football for the first time

Q. A dream

A: To play for Argentina

Q. A tale to tell

A: When we travelled to Peru and became champions

Q. Humility

A: What a human being must never lose

Q. Argentinean youth teams

A: I'd love to play for them

Q. Expectations for this year

A: To be champions again

Q. Family

A: My dad Jorge, my mum Celia and my brothers and sisters Rodrigo, Natalia and Marisol

Q. Friends

A: I'm lucky I've got lots of good friends - if I tried to name them I'd forget someone

Q. What does Newell's mean in your life?

A: Everything, absolutely everything

Lionel Messi looking to complete his trophy set with FIFA World Cup win

While he has won almost every major trophy, the FIFA World Cup has eluded Messi so far. He led Argentina to the final in the 2014 edition, but they were beaten 1-0 by Germany in extra time.

Messi now has another chance as La Albiceleste have reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will take on defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday (December 18).

Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists in six games in the tournament so far. It will be the 35-year-old's final World Cup appearance, so he will hope to bow out with the trophy

