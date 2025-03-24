Pedri makes feeling clear on potential Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in UEFA Champions League final

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has shared his excitement about potentially facing their arch-rivals Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League final this season. Football has never witnessed an El Clasico final in the Champions League so far.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals, and are strong contenders to win the tournament. While Los Blancos will clash against Arsenal in the last eight, the Catalans will face Borussia Dortmund. Given the seeded knockout draw in the ongoing Champions League edition, Los Blancos and La Blaugrana can't face each other before the final in Munich, Germany.

In an interview with SPORT, Barcelona midfielder Pedri was asked about the potential of an El Clasico final. The Spaniard appeared excited about the opportunity and said (via Barca Universal):

"I would sign for a Barça-Madrid final in Munich. There is nothing to be afraid of. It would mean we reached the final. I am sure all the fans would love it. Being in the final is what matters."

Barcelona and Real Madrid have already faced each other twice this season with the Catalans triumphing over their arch rivals both times. The first Clasico saw La Blaugrana demolish Los Blancos 4-0 in LaLiga, breaking the latter's 42-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Their second meeting came in the Supercopa de Espana final, where Barca won 5-2, securing their first piece of silverware under coach Hansi Flick. The two LaLiga giants will clash against each other at least one more time in LaLiga in May.

How many times have Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the UEFA Champions League?

Pedro and Marcelo (L to R) - Source: Getty

Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other only four times in the UEFA Champions League since the tournament's name was changed from the European Cup. Both clashes were semi-finals (over two legs) in the 2001-02 and the 2010-11 seasons.

In their first clash in the 2001-02 campaign, Los Blancos triumphed 3-1 over their Catalan rivals on aggregate. The Spanish giants eventually won the title, beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final.

In their most recent Champions League clash in the 2010-11 season, Barcelona beat their archrivals 3-1 on aggregate under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola. The season is often considered within the golden age of the Catalan giants.

The first leg of the semi-final, which saw a 2-0 victory for La Blaugrana, is fondly remembered for arguably one of Lionel Messi's career's best performances. The Argentine superstar scored a brace in the game. Messi's second solo-run goal in the game is often considered one of the best goals he has scored in his career.

Barca eventually won the title that season, beating Manchester United 3-1 in the final. However, it has been 10 years since the Catalans last laid their hands on the coveted trophy in the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League with a record 15 titles to their name. They are also the reigning champions of the competition.

