Pedri reveals why he turned down Real Madrid in favor of Barcelona 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed the reason behind his decision to turn down Real Madrid in favor of a move to Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old was handed a trial at several clubs after starring for Las Palmas but he eventually chose to move to Catalunya.

Speaking to radio station RAC1: he said:

"In the first few days I was there, when I put on the kit, I looked at the badge and I knew something wasn't quite right. In the end, though, I was lucky enough to end up at the club that I want to be at."

He also touched on whether Lionel Messi is currently happy at Barcelona but revealed he does not discuss the future with the Blaugrana legend.

"When results start coming, he's happier. Like everyone in the squad. I prefer not to speak to him about that. It's a decision that he has to make and we'll enjoy having him while he's here," said Pedri.

"Of course, I want him to stay for many years but he has to make the decision, I'm not getting involved," he continued.

Pedri joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in July 2020 and it was initially believed he would cut his teeth in the club's youth sides. However, Ronald Koeman elected to send him straight to the deep end from the get-go and the decision has reaped huge dividends.

The 18-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season and has become a mainstay in the Blaugrana first-team.

Advertisement

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and his form at club level has led to a maiden call-up on the international scene with Spain.

Barcelona making a late surge in the season with Pedri playing a key role

Barcelona could end the season with two trophies

Barcelona's disastrous start to the season had many writing them off midway into the campaign.

However, the Blaugrana have turned a corner in recent weeks and could end the season with two trophies, which was hardly feasible just a month ago.

😍 Birthday boys 🎂

✈️ San Sebastián pic.twitter.com/enEDGw2u0u — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

They currently sit just four points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid and considering Los Colchoneros' current struggles, the momentum is firmly with Barcelona.

Barcelona are also through to the final of the Copa del Rey where they are due to face Athletic Bilbao on 17 April.

Pedri has played a key role in Barcelona's domestic resurgence, with his impressive performances in midfield drawing comparisons to the great Andres Iniesta.