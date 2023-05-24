Pele's daughter urges world football to take powerful stance against racism after ugly incident involving Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr

Pele's daughter, Kelly Cristina Nascimento, has called for FIFA to name an anti-racism campaign to ensure players do not go through what Vinicius Junior had to at Valencia.

Kelly has called for FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, to work on the anti-racism movement instead of naming stadiums in all countries after her late father.

She wants to ensure that players do not face racism in the stadium, as things have not changed between 1958 when Pele was abused, and now, when Vinicius Jr. and others continue getting racially abused in the stadiums.

She was quoted by MadridXtra as saying:

"On the day of my fathers funeral, FIFA President, Infantino told me he will ask every country in the world to name a stadium after my father. I think that's beautiful. However, how much more powerful would it be if my father's legacy was not a stadium name but a movement against racism? True action against racism. Which does not allow a Vinicius Jr. today to go through what my father went through in 1958."

Pele passed away last year in December, and Infantino had promised to name a stadium in every country after the Brazil legend.

Vinicius Jr. furious after getting racially abused at Valencia

Valencia fans targeted Vinicius throughout the match between their club and Real Madrid. Latest reports suggest the racial abuse started two hours before kickoff. The Brazilian took to Instagram and took shots at La Liga for not taking any stern action.

He wrote:

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists."

He added:

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Vinicius has been racially abused in several stadiums this season while playing for Real Madrid.

