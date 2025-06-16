"Pele is a myth, Maradona is a myth" - Hristo Stoichkov makes Lionel Messi claims when asked to name his GOAT

Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has spoken about club legend Lionel Messi as his clear choice when asked to name his GOAT. The debate has raged on for years as to whether the Argentine great deserves the accolade, considering the number of greats to have exceeded expectations.

In an interview with Marca, Stoichkov was asked about his choice for the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and he named Lionel Messi as his clear choice, naming him as the greatest myth he has ever seen. He praised the quartet of Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer, Pele, and Johan Cruyff as myths, as well, but ranked Messi highest.

"Who is the football GOAT? Pele is a myth, Maradona is a myth, Cruyff is a myth, Beckenbauer is also a myth, rest in peace to them. But today, without a doubt, the greatest myth I have ever seen is Leo Messi."

Widely regarded as the greatest Bulgarian footballer of all time, Stoichkov shone through during his career, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1994. He played under Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff in his 'Dream Team', contributing to one of the most successful eras in the history of the club.

Lionel Messi championed a similar era for Barcelona in his time, leading the club to great success during his time with the first-team between 2005 and 2021. He won 35 trophies with the club and became their record goalscorer with 672 goals before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed success with the Argentina national team, as well, leading them to three major trophies, including the FIFA World Cup in 2022. He has received the Ballon d'Or eight times, more than any other player in the history of football.

Lionel Messi held scoreless as Inter Miami play out draw in Club World Cup opener

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi failed to find the net for his side as they were held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly in the opening game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Argentine great was on the pitch for the entirety of the encounter as his side picked up their first point on their debut in the competition.

Messi saw his side get dominated by the Egyptian giants for the entirety of the first 45 minutes before an improved showing in the second half. The former Barcelona man came close with a free kick that went inches wide before striking the frame of the goal in the closing stages.

Inter Miami have been designated as hosts of the tournament and Lionel Messi will hope to help them progress beyond the early stages of the competition. He will have games against Palmeiras and FC Porto to try to lead his side to a place in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

