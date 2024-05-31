Many users on X have reacted to Al-Nassr's 5-4 loss on penalties to Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final. The game ended 1-1 in normal time on Friday, May 31.

Al-Hilal took an early lead in the seventh minute after Aleksandar Mitrovic found the back of the net with a brilliant header from Malcom's cross. Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo nearly made an instant impact shortly after half-time, striking the woodwork with a daring overhead kick.

The game descended into chaos after Faris Najd were reduced to 10 men via David Ospina's sending-off. The Colombian shot-stopper rushed out of the box, clearing the ball away with his hand, and was subsequently given his marching orders.

Trending

Despite being a man down, Al-Nassr had numerous big chances to level the scores, only to be thwarted by Yassine Bounou. However, the game turned into their favor after both Al-Hilal centre-backs Ali Albulayhi and Kalidou Koulibaly were sent off for foul play, reducing the Saudi Pro League champions to nine men.

Ayman Yahya netted a late header in the 88th minute to send the final into extra time. Both sides pushed for a late winner but had to settle for a penalty shootout to decide the victor. While Cristiano Ronaldo scored his penalty, Alex Telles, Ali Alhassan, and Meshari Al-Nemer missed theirs, giving Al-Hilal the win.

One X user reacted to the King Cup of Champions final by posting:

"PENALDO BOTTLED ANOTHER TROPHY"

Expand Tweet

An Al-Nassr fan wrote:

"We are garbage. Can't even win against 9 men. Squad is just not good enough. WE NEED TRANSFERS. CRISTIANO CANNOT WIN ON HIS OWN."

Expand Tweet

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"BUNCH OF GARBAGE PENALTY TAKERS", one fan claimed.

"Ronaldo doesn't deserve this", another said.

"Had the chance to win and bottled it. Waste of time watching this league", one X user added.

"They just need to sell those players and rebuild with the exception of Ronaldo. Below and below average players", a fan insisted.

"Well played though. Should have tried harder to close it in 2nd half of ET with Al Hilal being 2 men short. Bono is a world class GK and did not expect us to win in penalties", another fan said.

"I’m beginning to feel there’s something spiritual about this game Al hilal always come out victorious", one fan posted.

"Some of the worse penalties I’ve ever seen again, just like the asian champions league. Gotta feel for Ronaldo", another wrote

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare in their loss to Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final?

Cristiano Ronaldo was rendered helpless after Al-Nassr suffered a heartbreaking loss on penalties in the King Cup of Champions final. The Portugal superstar has now failed to win an official trophy this season, failing to lift either of the Saudi Pro League title, AFC Champions League, and Saudi Super Cup.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared.

Despite being down to nine men, Al-Hilal had more possession with 53 percent of the ball. They attempted 452 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent. In contrast, Al-Nassr had 47 percent possession, attempting 392 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. had more chances to score, landing 20 shots in total with six being on target. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal managed 11 shots in total, mustering five on target.