"Penaldo destroying another club", "Made them worse" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fall to 2-0 loss against Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal, and Cristiano Ronaldo got brutally trolled for being unable to score yet again.

Having drawn their last game to Al-Fayha, the Knights of Najd desperately needed a win to close the gap on league leaders Al Ittihad. However, their plans ran into a stonewall, as Al-Hilal kept them at arm's length, with Ronaldo drawing a blank for the second straight game.

The Portuguese ace, who has 11 goals in the Saudi Pro League from ten appearances, made four shots in the game, but none of them found the back of the net.

Former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo was the difference-maker on the night with two penalties. He put Al Hilal in front in the 42nd minute and doubled their advantage after the hour mark. Ronaldo watched on helplessly as his side fell behind in the title race, with Al Ittihad now holding a three-point lead over Al Nassr with a game in hand.

Twiterrati had a field day mocking the 38-year-old, with one user deriding him as "Penaldo" for "costing another club," while another said that he has made the side "worse".

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer capable of scoring consistently?

To score 11 league goals in just under three months is remarkable for someone who is 38, but those numbers don't tell the whole story.

Seven of them have come as part of two hat-tricks, including a four-goal salvo, while Cristiano Ronaldo also struck a brace two games ago. The point is, whenever the forward scores, he scores a glut of them, but the Portuguese can't score as consistently as before. Age is certainly a factor, while adapting to a new league outside Europe has been a challenge of its own.

Expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to produce staggering numbers like before is frankly ridiculous, as his powers have clearly waned in the last year or so. Instead, fans should appreciate the fact that he's still active and scoring goals fairly regularly at 38, an age where most players are long retired.

