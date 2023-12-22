"Penaldo to the rescue", "Need to learn how to keep clean sheets" - Fans on X react as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win

Football fans online congratulated Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo following their convincing 3-1 victory over Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 22.

Ronaldo scored a penalty in the second half and also assisted a goal. Alex Telles and Marcelo Brozovic were the two other goalscorers for Luis Castro's side as they secured all three points at home.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the differentiating factor in an Al-Nassr victory. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the Knights of Njad received huge praise from social media. A few fans, however, did suggest that Ronaldo could have scored a few more goals based on the plethora of chances he had.

Here are a few post-match reactions from fans on X (Twitter):

"He should have scored more got many chances."

"Penaldo to the rescue."

"We need to learn how to keep clean sheets"

Here are some more reactions from the social media platform"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The victory sees Al-Nassr secure their second win on the bounce in the league following their defeat to title rivals Al-Hilal earlier this month. As things stand, the Knights of Najd are second in the standings, having amassed 40 points from 17 matches. They are still 10 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal but have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr have a couple of days break before the return to Saudi Pro League action against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, December 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues with his incredible form for Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar performance against Al-Ettifaq saw him extend his excellent form in what is his first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United superstar is currently the league's top scorer, having scored 17 times from 16 games.

Ronaldo is not only his side's leading goalscorer but is also the leading assist provider this season. He has contributed 21 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great game against Al-Ettifaq on Friday evening. The legendary forward had five shots on target but was unable to convert three big chances.

He had a pass completion rate of 86 percent and went on to create one big chance. Ronaldo did, however, lose possession on 15 different occasions in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form will be extremely vital for Luis Castro's side as they aim to reduce the gap between them and league leaders Al-Hilal. His side are still competing in the AFC Champions League and have made it through to the Round of 16.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here