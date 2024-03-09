"Penchester United", "How are they not battling relegation" - Fans react as 'unwatchable' Manchester United beat Everton 

Manchester United bounced back from their derby defeat to beat Everton 2-0 but it was another unconvincing performance from Erik ten Hag's men today (March 9).

The Red Devils came into today's clash at Old Trafford after suffering a 3-1 loss to neighbors Manchester City. They'd suffered two defeats on the bounce and Ten Hag looked for a response from his side.

However, two penalties secured victory for Manchester United against Everton. The first came in the 11th minute when Alejandro Garnacho went down after being tripped by James Tarkowski.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and sent his effort past Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The English shot-stopper dived the right way but was beaten by the Red Devils captain's accuracy.

Manchester United were awarded another penalty in the 34th minute. Garnacho became the first player in the club's history to win two spot-kicks in a single game.

The tricky Argentine attacker was clattered into by Everton defender Ben Godfrey. Referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot and Fernandes handed penalty duties to Marcus Rashford.

The England international sent Pickford the wrong way with a fine finish from the spot. He took his tally for the season to seven goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions.

The Red Devils appealed for yet another penalty in the 45th minute when Garnacho caused problems again. Vitaliy Mykolenko slid to deny the in-form teenager's cross and the ball appeared to strike the Ukrainian defender on the arm.

However, Hooper turned away the hosts' appeals and VAR agreed with his verdict. Ten Hag was infuriated on the touchline perhaps aware that United weren't performing at their best.

Sean Dyche will have been furious with his side's calamitous defending. His side had their chances but Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana put in a fine display.

The Toffees had 23 attempts at Onana's goal during the game, a concern for Ten Hag. His side conjured up 15 attempts and the two penalties overshadowed a disappointing display.

Everton had a golden opportunity to get back into the game in the 76th minute. English winger Lewis Dobbin tried his luck at goal but sent his effort across the face of Onana's goal and wide.

Manchester United looked to have won another penalty in the 90+4th minute. Jarrad Braithwaite brought Fernandes down in the box and Hooper pointed to the spot before changing his mind after learning the Portuguese playmaker was offside.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag's men have won five of their last seven outings. But, this doesn't mask another poor showing from the Red Devils and they sit sixth, nine points off the top four.

One fan was less than impressed with the hosts' performance:

"I'm finding this United side 'unwatchable'. Even when we are winning the Slaphead Derby, I am cringing at the fact we are getting dominated at home for large periods vs a relegation outfit."

Another fan is surprised United aren't in a relegation battle:

"How are they not battling relegation."

One fan took a dig at Ten Hag's men for relying on penalties:

"Penchester United lol."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's win against Everton:

Alan Pardew praises Manchester United's 'brilliant' Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho impressed against Everton.

Garnacho, 19, has been enjoying a stellar season with Manchester United and has become an undisputed starter. The young Argentina international has moved from his favored left-wing position to the right flank but is still perhaps Ten Hag's best attacker.

The Red Devils academy graduate impressed against Everton, winning two crucial penalties. He's had a real impact this season, posting seven goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions.

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew waxed lyrical about Garnacho while watching the game. He told talkSPORT:

"Garnacho has been brilliant, he’s such a talent this boy. If he can improve from where he is now he can be a really important player for Manchester United. He’s had some really nice moments today.”

Garnacho made two key passes and won five of his eight ground duels against Everton. He's been a positive for Ten Hag amid a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.