"People aren’t afraid of them anymore" - Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United are being 'taught a lesson' this season

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Manchester United are being taught a lesson by the rest of the Premier League. He shared his thoughts on the club's abysmal start to the campaign and stated that opponents aren't scared of the Red Devils.

Newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag could not have possibly hoped for a worse start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

United enjoyed an impressive pre-season under the Dutchman but have been brought back to reality as soon as the season has started.

In their season opener last week, Brighton & Hove Albion came up with a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Things turned from bad to worse in their next game as Brentford absolutely humilated Manchester United with a 4-0 win.

McAvennie has claimed that the fear factor of the Red Devils has been cleaked out and they are now being taught a lesson by the rest of the clubs. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Man United. Ten Hag has come in and they’re doing things in pre-season and they’re looking good and I’m thinking wow."

He added:

“But getting beaten in the first game by Brighton is not a good start. Brighton are a good team and they know how to play in the Premier League now but Man United are getting taught a lesson. People aren’t afraid of them anymore."

Manchester United's miseries could be doubled by Liverpool

Following their dismal start to the season, Erik ten Hag will be demanding a response from his Manchester United side.

However, the Red Devils will have a mountain to climb as they lock horns with their arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford next week.

The Reds have also endured an underwhelming start to their own campaign, having played out a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in their season opener.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on Monday night (August 15) and will be hoping for their first three points of the season.

From Manchester United's point of view, they could not have wished for a worse fixture as another big defeat would absolutely crush their confidence. They lost the fixture 5-0 last season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

Manchester United have no other option but to be patient and trust their new boss and back him up in the transfer market.

With the window still open, the Red Devils must make a few more signings in order to bolster their squad that has looked terribly out of depth thus far.

