“People are a bit spoiled” - Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Liverpool fans with bold Premier League top 4 claim

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Reds fans unfairly expect the Merseyside outfit to reach the top four of the Premier League table and grab a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. The German boss insists that making the top four will be extremely difficult to achieve this season.

Klopp told Bild:

"Reaching the Champions League is of course extremely important for us. That's insanely difficult. People are a bit spoiled there because we've mostly made it early in recent years. If it works out this year, it will be a late decision. It may take a while for us to catch up. But we know what we have to do."

Liverpool have had an underwhelming campaign in the English top tier so far. The Reds' return to domestic football following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was disappointing. Manchester City knocked out the Merseyside outfit in the last-16 of the EFL Cup with a 3-2 victory.

Liverpool did secure victories in the Premier League over Aston Villa and Leicester City. However, the Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford on 2 January. The fixture saw Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate get on the wrong side of the scoresheet with an own goal.

The Reds are currently sixth in the league table and are a substantial seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Klopp's side will certainly have their work cut out for them as they continue their efforts to gain traction in the top-four race.

"We had to pay a bit of the bill for the last year" - Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's injury list amid poor form

Klopp claimed that the Reds' grueling 2021/22 campaign has resulted in injury issues being carried over to the current season.

Liverpool were on the brink of winning a quadruple last season after beating Chelsea on penalties in both the Carbao Cup and the FA Cup finals. However, the Reds lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid and the Premier League title to Manchester City by a point.

The Merseyside outfit have now suffered key injuries in important positions, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz sidelined after picking up injuries in October. Virgil van Dijk sustained a hamstring injury in the side's 3-1 loss to Brentford as well.

Klopp has now explained (via the Daily Mail):

"We had to pay a bit of the bill for the last year, which was incredibly intense. Then the preparation was difficult: short vacation, then a trip to Asia, suffered early injuries and brought some from the old season. And then you have to juggle - players who are injured have to play early. Others who are not injured have to play too often. It all came together."

