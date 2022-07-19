"People were blaming him for the demise of Manchester United" - Frank McAvennie brands Cristiano Ronaldo's critics as 'embarrassing'

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has slammed fans who blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s misfortunes in the 2021-22 campaign. According to the Scot, it was the managers' incompetence that led to the club's "demise" last season.

Premier League giants Manchester United recorded their fifth consecutive trophyless campaign in the 2021-22 season. In addition to ending the season without silverware, the Red Devils also finished outside the top four in sixth place, thus missing out on Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's unchallenged best player and top goal-getter, with the Portuguese superstar scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

Despite his exploits, some fans criticized him for his apparent frustration with teammates, blaming the 37-year-old for United's nervy showings. McAvennie, however, does not share their belief, branding their criticism as "embarrassing."

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"Ronaldo was moaning about players losing the ball and not trying to win it back last season. People were blaming him for the demise of Man United, oh my god he scored 20 odd goals. It's embarrassing.

"They would rather have Martial or Rashford than Ronaldo. They should have thrived with someone like Ronaldo and [Edinson] Cavani beside them but they didn't. If the manager plays the same team as last year, United won’t win anything."

Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United, even beyond 2023

As per Fabrizio Romano (via Sportbible), Cristiano Ronaldo initially handed in his transfer request due to a lack of ambition from the Red Devils. Things, however, have changed for the better in the interim, with them bringing in the likes of Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

With a couple more additions, especially in midfield, Manchester United could become a formidable force, giving Ronaldo enough incentive to stick around.

“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season”“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season” 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. https://t.co/ZhUHARoQrf

In a recent interview, new boss Erik ten Hag insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not for sale and could even end up staying beyond 2023 (his original contract expiry).

The Dutchman's confidence in him could play a part in changing his mind.

If Cristiano Ronaldo chooses to remain at the club, he will miss out on Champions League football for the first time in his professional career.

It would be interesting to see whether he is prepared to make that sacrifice to honor his contractual obligations.

