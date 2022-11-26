“People can say what they want about him” – FIFA executive salutes ‘total genius’ Cristiano Ronaldo for how he won controversial penalty during FIFA World Cup win over Ghana 

FIFA Executive Sunday Oliseh praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his cunning instinct in winning the penalty against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo was brought down by Mohamed Salisou during the clash and won the penalty. He converted the spot kick in the 65th minute to open the scoring for Portugal.

FIFA's Technical Study Group (TSG) member Oliseh has now said (via Metro):

"Maybe the strikers are getting smarter? The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact.

"That is total genius. Let’s give strikers the compliment for getting smarter. VAR is also a major reason why this (more penalties being awarded) is happening. Referees can look at it three or four times."

Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the decision to award the penalty to Portugal. He told the media after the game:

“It was really a wrong decision (on the penalty). We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There is no explanation for me. I don't know whether they were not paying attention, or whether the VAR was not paying attention...

"I tried and asked some people from FIFA if I could speak to the referee in a calm and quiet way (for explanation). They said he was in a meeting and not possible. If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. A special gift from the referee.”

SPORTbible @sportbible VAR made a huge mistake awarding Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty vs Ghana VAR made a huge mistake awarding Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty vs Ghana 👀 https://t.co/xVXPiyg3YN

Premier League referee Mike Dean spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Premier League referee Mike Dean recently shared his assessment over the incident of Cristiano Ronaldo being awarded a penalty against Ghana in the FIFA World Cup. Speaking on beIN Sport, Dean said (via Metro):

"It’s scary, it is scary. I’m just astounded and I like to back referees all the time and [but] you can’t support stuff like that. You can’t defend the indefensible. He should have gone to the screen, he should have looked at that.

"The only thing I can think that may well have happened for some reason, and it does happen sometimes in the UK, there’s angles in the VAR hub that they don’t get straight away. I just can't’ understand why he wasn’t sent to the screen. It’s 100 percent wrong."

GOAL @goal These reactions from Cristiano Ronaldo These reactions from Cristiano Ronaldo 😭 https://t.co/tF2rxFvNyY

The game between Portugal and Ghana, played on 24 November, stood at 0-0 before Ronaldo opened the scoring through the penalty in the 65th minute. Andre Ayew equalized for the African side in the 73rd minute.

However, the European heavyweights raced ahead with goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao in the 78th and 80th minutes, respectively. A consolation goal from Osman Bukari in the 89th minute reduced the margin of defeat for Ghana to 3-2.

