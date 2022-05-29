"People can still play their way in" - England coach Gareth Southgate offers World Cup lifeline to Manchester United duo

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both missed out as England manager Gareth Southgate announced his team for next month's UEFA Nations League fixtures. The tactician has, however, kept the door open for the duo to return ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The two attackers have endured a poor outing with United this season. With the campaign already over, Gareth Southgate insists their efforts early into next season could still earn them the chance to play in the FIFA World Cup.

"I think there's enough of a block of games at the beginning of next season that people can still play their way in," the England manager told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. "But they've got to start playing well with their club. Neither of them have really played at the end of the season."

Southgate further reiterated that the performance of players at club level remain key to working their way into the England team. The tactician added that Marcus Rashford and Jodan Sancho have a better chance over other players who were picked but have been below the level of others.

"England is a consequence of what you're doing at your club, and you've got to get your club bit right," the Englishman continued. "At the moment there's obviously room for those two compared to others in those positions that we've picked that their level hasn't been at the level of the others," Southgate added.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho's underwhelming numbers for Manchester United this season

It goes without saying that this has arguably been Marcus Rashford's worst season in a Manchester United shirt. The attacker made 32 appearances across competitions, recording a paltry five goals and two assists.

Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, also failed to impress following his big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 22-year-old contributed just five goals and three assists in 38 appearances in his debut campaign for Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if the duo will come back better when the next campaign kicks off.

