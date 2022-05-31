"People in charge of the club didn't tell me anything" - Frenkie de Jong opens up on Barcelona future amid Manchester United interest

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has opened up about the recent Manchester United transfer rumors. The Dutchman admits he understands the Catalan side's need to offload players but is yet to receive any official communication.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has told Barcelona they need to sell players before they can sign new acquisition. Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move amidst reports that the Catalan side are open to selling a few players.

While speaking to AD.nl, De Jong confirmed that he is aware of the Manchester United links but has not heard about it from Barcelona. He assumes that there is no agreement between the two clubs and refuses to reveal if he has spoken with Erik ten Hag.

"Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too. If I have been in contact with Ten Hag? I won't tell you this. I wouldn't tell you this if it was about another manager or club too. I did talk with Xavi about next season, but that was just about football, about the squad and what is needed to improve."

When the topic of Barcelona needing to sell him was brought up, De Jong admitted that he understood the club's stance but wanted official communication.

He added:

"I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

Erik ten Hag wants Barcelona star at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is taking over at Manchester United this summer and is already planning his moves. Reports suggest Frenkie de Jong is a part of his transfer plans and the Red Devils are willing to negotiate with the Catalan club.

