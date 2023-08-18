“People in this city and this club have made it easy” – Lionel Messi opens up on why he has settled in easily at Inter Miami after PSG struggle

Lionel Messi expressed the ease with which he is adapting to life at Inter Miami after deciding to move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Argentina icon spoke to the press ahead of his club's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC on Saturday, August 19.

According to him, the people of Miami and the club have played a significant role in helping the former Barcelona man adjust to life in the USA. Also, addressing his family's initiation into the city, he said (via Goal):

"People in this city and this club have made it easy for us. The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city we are now, it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness."

"We are in that adaptation period, the kids are going to school soon, and that will help to get to the end of that adjustment, and get used to daily life. It’s only a small period to complete the adaptation, but it’s been much easier than we thought," he added.

However, admitting that the switch this time around was far better than when he chose to join the Parisian outfit from Barcelona in 2021, he said:

"The move from Barcelona to Paris was somewhat complicated but this has been easy."

On the footballing front, Messi is off to a flying start in the USA. He has scored nine goals in six games for the MLS outfit so far, which include two free-kicks and a goal from 30 yards out in open play.

"Important accolades are the ones we receive as a team"- Lionel Messi picks World Cup over Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was speaking to the press ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville on Saturday, August 19. The Argentina legend was asked whether he would go on to win an eighth Ballon d'Or.

Stating that the accolades for teams have a greater significance for him, Messi stated that trophies like the World Cup were far more important. Responding to the question, he said (via CBS News):

"For me, the more important accolades are the ones we receive as a team... like the World Cup."

The footballing genius has won the Ballon d'Or on seven occasions, the latest coming in 2021. He famously won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year, as his national side played out a thrilling final against France, a match that was decided on penalties.