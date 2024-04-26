"People have been very critical" - Erik ten Hag urges fans to back out-of-form Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come out in support of Marcus Rashford amidst criticism for his performances this season.

Rashford has had a poor 2023-24 campaign, which has followed his career-best last season. He scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 56 games across competitions last campaign. But he's registered just eight goals and five assists in 40 games this time around.

Along with his numbers, many have criticised Rashford's work rate and his body language on the pitch. Erik ten Hag, however, has come out in support of the Englishman, saying in a press conference (via manutd.com):

"I've a lot of sympathy for Rashy. Last year, he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career. This season, he didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him. everyone should back him to get back to those levels."

He added:

"I think he needs the support. We all know what he is capable of, so we have to support him, but we also have to push him because he can do better than he is doing this year. We have seen last year, where he was really brilliant."

Rashford came through Manchester United's academy and has contributed 131 goals and 64 goals in 399 senior appearances for them. However, poor form has seen him being linked with a departure in the summer.

The Englishman missed United's 4-2 win over Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24. He is unlikely to feature in their clash against Burnley at home on Saturday as well.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of Manchester United vs Burnley

The Red Devils have had to deal with numerous injury issues over the course of the season. They are currently facing an injury crisis and have had to play Casemiro as a centre-back in their last two games.

Ahead of their clash against Burnley, Erik ten Hag provided an injury update on the Manchester United squad. He said about Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial:

"Yes, I think so. I think we are all going to see them [again] in this season.

"They returned, all three onto the pitch. Next week, they have to make a step into team training and we think they can be available for the last weeks [of the season]. They are progressing well."

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League standings, 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.