"People were criticizing me" - Endrick reacts after scoring first Real Madrid goal 

Endrick has shared his thoughts after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. The Merengues won the game 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to register their first win in La Liga this season.

Los Blancos struggled to break Valladolid down in the first half. Five minutes into the second half, though, Fede Valverde scored via a deflected free-kick. Brahim Diaz made it 2-0 in the 88th minute after an excellent finish. Endrick, who replaced Kylian Mbappe, in the 86th minute scored the third goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After the game, the youngster said (via Madrid Xtra):

"People were criticizing me. We went through a lot, my family, my girlfriend. This moment meant so much.”

It also marked the 18-year-old's first game for Real Madrid after arriving from Palmeiras earlier this summer. He further said (via Managing Madrid):

“I am very happy. It is a dream that is coming true. I had already played here, at the Bernabéu, with the Brazilian national team and I was able to score, but it was not with Real Madrid. Today was my official debut and I also made my debut in La Liga."

Endrick had signed for the club in 2022 but had to wait this summer to join after he turned 18 years old.

Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Guler's performance in Real Madrid's win over Valladolid

With Jude Bellingham out injured, Carlo Ancelotti started Arda Guler behind the attacking trio of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo Goes against Valladolid. The youngster put in a decent performance on his first start of the season, playing 69 minutes. The 19-year-old completed 37/43 passes, made one key pass, had three shots, completed 1/4 dribbles, and won 7/11 ground duels.

After the game, Ancelotti said about Guler's performance (via Managing Madrid):

“This match is part of his progression. He and Endrick need to get minutes little by little so that they can adapt well to the team. Every match is a good opportunity to be at the level of Real Madrid.

"Arda Güler started as a midfielder, but he can play as a right winger. I was hesitant about putting Brahim in, but we were at home and in the end he played a good match.”

Los Blancos signed Guler from Fenerbahce last summer. Amidst injury issues and competition for places, he made just 10 La Liga appearances, scoring six goals. He's also featured in all three games across competitions this season so far.

