"People then do what they have to do" - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente comments on Real Madrid star switching nationality 

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has admitted he hasn't spoken to Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz after he decided to switch nationality to Morocco.

Brahim has opted to play for Morocco instead of Spain despite turning out for La Roja's senior team on one occasion. He's also appeared for the European national team's U21s and U19s, the latter under De La Fuente.

However, the Real Madrid attacker will be playing international football for the Atlas Lions who knocked De La Fuente's side out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Reports claim that the paperwork has been sorted for the 24-year-old to represent the African nation.

De La Fuente was asked about the situation and defended his past team selections. The Spain boss said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I have not spoken with Brahim. I call or I do not call and people then do what they have to do. I am not going to say more. I have probably been the coach who has selected him the most. I have an appreciation for him and I wish him the best. Everyone is free to make the decisions they make."

Marca's Juan Castro reports that Brahim grew tired of waiting for De La Fuente to call. His only appearance for Spain's senior team came in a 4-0 friendly win against Lithuania (June 8) in which he scored.

Brahim was born in Malaga and dreamed of playing for La Roja. But, he's eligible for Morocco through his grandfather and has taken that opportunity to start his international career.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after a spell on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan.

Brahim has appeared 32 times across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging eight goals and four assists. He has displayed his versatility playing on the wing and in attacking midfield.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Brahim Diaz's decision to switch from Spain to Morocco

Brahim Diaz has been impressing for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti was asked about Brahim's decision ahead of Real Madrid's 4-0 thrashing of Celta Vigo yesterday (March 10). The Italian admitted that De La Fuente has a tough task deciding which players to call up and wasn't sure what his attacker would decide (via Managing Madrid):

"I don’t know. Spain has a lot of very good players. It is not easy to make the call. I don’t know what he’s going to decide."

De La Fuente has often named the likes of Barcelona trio Pedri and Gavi, and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams instead of Brahim. The reigning UEFA Nations League champions have a star-studded squad.

However, Morocco boss Walid Regragui has also assembled an exciting squad that majorly impressed at the World Cup in 2022. The likes of Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri helped the Atlas Lions finish in fourth place in Qatar.