"People are entitled to their opinion" - Theo Walcott hits out at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for claims about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott hit back at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand over the latter's comments about Bukayo Saka.

The former Red Devils defender deemed the 22-year-old winger not world-class while stating that Manchester City's Phil Foden ought to be considered so. Ferdinand hasn't made himself a favorite among Gunners fans lately, and even claimed that Mikel Arteta would leave the Emirates to come to Old Trafford.

However, Walcott dismissed Ferdinand's opinion and presented his view on the matter. He said at the London Football Awards on Thursday, February 29 (via Metro):

"Yeah, I mean, people are entitled to their opinion. I get it. For me, he is [Saka is world class]. His numbers are showing that and his consistency as well in the best league in the world. Phil Foden is world class as well, all of these guys. But Saka is world class in my opinion. My son loves him."

Saka continues to churn up staggering numbers at such a young age. He's scored 16 goals and assisted 13 from 34 appearances across competitions already this campaign. Meanwhile, Foden has recorded three lesser goal contributions as compared to his England teammate in five more games.

Saka is expected to feature in Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Monday (March 4). He's scored in each of his side's last five league matches.

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal will overcome one-goal deficit against Porto

Amid incredible form in the Premier League, Arsenal were frustrated in their first leg round-of-16 Champions League match against Porto on February 21. The Gunners lost the game 1-0 thanks to a 94th-minute strike from Galeno, and failed to record an attempt on target.

However, the north Londoners will look to turn the tie around at the Emirates during the second leg on March 12 at the Emirates. Showing confidence in his former team, Walcott said, via the aforementioned source:

"Going into the Porto game, I am not really that concerned to be honest. The whole Emirates environment – the fans, the support – is so important and so key right now. It’s going to help in the Premier League as well. I think it will go all the way, I really do. The Emirates support is really helping this Arsenal team right now."

Before this important Champions League match, the Gunners face Sheffield United and Brentford (March 9) in the league. They last qualified for the quarter-finals of Europe's highest club competition in the 2009/10 season.