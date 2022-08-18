"People are going to exploit that" - Ex-Premier League manager suggests Manchester United have committed another recruitment error with 'real problem' claim

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is of the view that Manchester United did not think their decision to sign Lisandro Martinez through.

Manchester United have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. Among their latest signings is Martinez, who arrived from Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax.

The Red Devils forked out an initial sum of around £48.5 million to sign the 24-year-old. They are hopeful that he can significantly improve their team and solve their problems in defense.

However, several pundits have raised concerns about Martinez's ability to succeed as a centre-back considering his height. The Argentinean is one of the smallest central defenders in the Premier League at 5' 9".

Martinez struggled to cope during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend and was taken off at half-time. Bees striker Ivan Toney revealed after the game that they targeted the defender.

McLeish has now insisted that opponents will continue to exploit Martinez's weaknesses this season. The former Aston Villa boss suggested he may have to change his position to succeed in England, but feels that would mean another failure in recruitment for the Red Devils. He told Football Insider:

“Everybody is in the same boat in terms of British football. Years ago, it definitely would not have happened [Martinez signing for Man United]. Nowadays, because the ball is played on the deck, you think it might work."

“People are going to exploit that. Premier League teams know what they are doing and will exploit that. You have the best players in the world in this league and it has been a problem for Martinez. That turns it into a real problem for Ten Hag."

“That doesn’t seem to be a signing where they have thought it through. Whether they can use him in a different position, but that would mean changing the position he bought him for. That would be another failure in recruitment."

Manchester United face Liverpool next week

Manchester United find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after two matches. They suffered defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two games.

The Red Devils are now scheduled to host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. They will be looking to set the record straight when they lock horns with the Reds in the Premier League.

Like Ten Hag's side, Liverpool have also had a poor start to their 2022-23 campaign. They were held to draws by Fulham and Crystal Palace in their first two Premier League matches of the season.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer