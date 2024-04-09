Cristiano Ronaldo had a game to forget as his Al-Nassr side lost to rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals on Monday, April 8. The Portuguese superstar saw a red card for his side in the closing stages of the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the league leaders.

Coming into the match against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo had scored six goals in his last three games, as Al-Nassr were also in great form. Against Jorge Jesus' team, however, it was a different ball game entirely, as Al-Nassr were effectively shackled and nullified.

Al-Hilal scored twice in the second half (61' and 72') to race to a 2-0 lead before Ronaldo was sent off in the 86th minute. The 39-year-old was guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct, having elbowed an opposition player.

Following his expulsion, the Portuguese forward appeared to mock the match officials as he walked off the pitch with a sarcastic shake of his head and thumbs-up. Such behavior drew the ire of some of the fans on X, who were disappointed by the petulance shown by the Al-Nassr captain.

The fans took to X to share their thoughts on how his behavior impacted his team;

"He’s finished lol. He’s alway the problem at every club," one fan commented.

"Ronaldo has more red cards than official trophies won at Al Nassr. People idolize such a bum?" another chimed in.

A fan referenced his behavior as being worthy of the WWE.

"A Red Card for Ronaldo who decided to bring WWE into football."

Another fan followed the same line of thought regarding the WWE.

"WWE must be proud of Ronaldo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

A fan advised the superstar to consider retirement after the event.

"Ronaldo should just retire and stop embarrassing himself"

Another fan pointed out that he attempted to punch the referee, even.

"He wanted to punch the ref too 😭😂😭"

Another fan shared that the forward has more red cards than trophies for his side.

"Ronaldo has more angry reactions for Al nasar than actual trophy 😂"

A fan account defended him for being angry with the referee.

"🚨📸 Cristiano Ronaldo was just MAD at this refereeing. He's just one of us. 😂"

Cristiano Ronaldo will now receive a second suspension of the season, with the extent of his suspension yet to be known. He received a suspension for obscenity against Al-Shabab earlier this year.

Al-Hilal further dash Cristiano Ronaldo's title hopes for 2023-24

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal put Cristiano Ronaldo through the experience of losing out on another chance to win silverware for Al-Nassr. They claimed a 2-1 win in their Super Cup semifinals to advance to the final.

With stars like Neymar and Aleksandr Mitrovic out injured, Al-Hilal did not look bothered much, as Salem Al-Dawsari fired them ahead in the 61st minute. Malcolm doubled their lead just over 10 minutes later to put them in control.

Ronaldo saw red in the 86th minute before Sadio Mane scored a late consolation in added time for Al-Nassr. Their last remaining hope of silverware is in the King Cup of Champions, where they will face Al-Khaleej in the semifinals next month.

