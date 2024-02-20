“People judged him a bit early” - Chris Sutton suggests fans were wrong about Arsenal star

Pundit Chris Sutton has praised Arsenal forward Kai Havertz for turning his situation at the club around to become a key player in recent weeks. The Germany international was the subject of a great deal of criticism in the early weeks of his spell at the Emirates.

Arsenal spent around £65 million to prise Havertz away from Chelsea, where he only showed glimpses of his quality. The signing was heavily criticised as many felt the club would have been better off spending such money on a player whose contribution could be quantified.

Kai Havertz was called out and mocked by fans and pundits on multiple occasions, as he looked like a square peg in a round hole at Arsenal. The 24-year-old has, however, managed to find a perfect role in Mikel Arteta's system, helping him to flourish and show his ability.

Speaking on BBC's The Monday Night Show podcast, Chris Sutton shared that he understood how much criticism the former Chelsea man had faced.

“Havertz has taken a fair bit of flak. His role was really important. I know people talk about [Leandro] Trossard playing in the false nine position but they dovetailed a lot throughout the game and Havertz’s forward runs, the timing of them," he said.

Sutton added that he knew a lot of people had given up on the German star, but Arteta had importantly remained in his corner.

“Written off may be a bit strong, but people judged him a bit early at Arsenal and Arteta has had that faith in him,” he said.

Kai Havertz was on target for the Gunners in their 5-0 thumping of Burnley at the weekend, scoring his side's last goal in the 78th minute. He has now contributed five goals and an assist in 24 league appearances for the side.

Arsenal set for UEFA Champions League last 16 clash

Arsenal are scheduled to face Portuguese giants and 2004 champions FC Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, February 21. The Gunners finished top of their group, which had PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla and RC Lens.

The north London club were drawn against Porto, who finished behind Spanish champions Barcelona in their own group, for the Round of 16. The English side do not have fond memories of this stage, having seen their last team to participate in the competition lose 10-2 on aggregate seven years ago.

Arteta's side come into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak in league football. They have conceded no goals while scoring 11 goals in that time, and are a side in form and firm favourites for the win.