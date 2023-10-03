"People just make stuff up" - NBA star Jimmy Buttler rubbishes claims that he's dating Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira 

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has denied all the claims which stated that he's romantically involved with Gerard Pique's former partner, Shakira.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the NBA player bashed all the rumors about dating Shakira. Answering the question about the same, Butler started by praising the 46-year-old singer, saying she is incredibly talented and a great human being. The Miami Heat star said:

"She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing so people just make stuff up.”

He later addressed the rumors and stated that they are only good friends. Butler also said that the Colombian singer's kids are huge basketball fans and that's the reason why they often spend time together. Jimmy Butler added:

"Just because we are friends, she lives in Miami, and her sons are big basketball fans — that doesn’t mean anybody’s dating."

"Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!”

The rumors of Jimmy Butler and Shakira being in a relationship started swirling around in July after they were pictured together. In September, a report from the US Weekly stated that the two celebrities are getting closer and they can be romantically involved. However, all the rumors have turned out to be untrue.

Shakira was also rumored to be in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Before Jimmy Butler, the Colombian singer was rumored to be dating Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The rumors spread like a forest fire in June after the 46-year-old attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

After the race, Shakira went on a dinner with Lewis Hamilton and a group of friends including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra, and Mustafa. She also uploaded a picture of her Instagram account, where she was sitting next to the Mercedes driver.

The 46-year-old also attended the Miami Grand Prix and spent time with the 38-year-old Formula One driver. According to People Magazine, the two were spending time together and they were keeping things fun. However, nothing was eventually confirmed by any of the two public figures.