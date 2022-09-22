"People are just too quick to jump on his back" - Glen Johnson tells critics to 'back off' as he defends 'world-class' Liverpool star

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a subject of intense scrutiny following his slow start to the season. The right-back's performances have dropped significantly since the campaign kicked off. That has prompted many to point fingers at him, but former Reds star Glen Johnson has jumped to his defence.

It goes without saying that Alexander-Arnold has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League recently. Although he's currently not at the top of his game, Johnson reckons it's too early to start scrutinizing the Englishman.

The former Liverpool star told the PA news agency while speaking at an LFC Foundation-SC Johnson Goals for Change partnership event at Anfield (as per ThisIsAnfield):

“I personally think people should back off. He set the bar so high in recent years that people are just too quick to jump on his back just because he is not at the level we are used to seeing him."

One of the main accusations levelled at Alexander-Arnold is that he contributes more in attack than in defence, but Johnson doesn't think that's a problem. The former Reds star says that the right-back remains a world-class player despite his current struggles.

“We all know he is better going forward than defending but there is nothing wrong with that; every player is better at one thing than something else," the Englishman continued. “I think it is a bit harsh. Of course he hasn’t been playing to the level we are used to seeing but you don’t lose your ability overnight. He is still world class."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



“I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade. Liverpool have 95 % of the ball and he defends less than I have to.”



[via Reece James on Trent Alexander-Arnold criticism:“I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade. Liverpool have 95 % of the ball and he defends less than I have to.”[via @MailSport Reece James on Trent Alexander-Arnold criticism:“I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade. Liverpool have 95 % of the ball and he defends less than I have to.”[via @MailSport]

“Every player goes up and down in form and Trent no more than anyone else wants to get back to his heights. He is still a young lad and once he gets going and gets a bit more confident, I am sure he will reach the heights he has been at in the past," he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's numbers for Liverpool this season

The Liverpool star needs to step up.

Despite his poor form, the Englishman has remained a constant in Liverpool's team this season, much owing to the lack of competition in the right-back slot. Alexander-Arnold has made nine appearances for the Merseysiders across competitions, recording three goals.

The defender will need to step up and rediscover his groove as the FIFA World Cup is only two months away. He will face intense competition from the likes of Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier for England's right-back slot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far