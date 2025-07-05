"People in Liverpool know what I’m saying is true" - Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic death

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to former Liverpool star Diogo Jota. The forward died on Thursday, July 3, along with his brother, Andre Silva, during a car accident.

Jota was on his way to return to Anfield from Spain to start the pre-season. However, as per reports, the tire of his car burst, leading to his and his brother's deaths. The football world is in shock, and tributes have poured in from across the world.

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho also paid his respects to the former Liverpool star recently, telling Sky Sports (via Goal):

"When people leave this world, normally we all say 'such a nice guy'. Diogo was really a nice guy.

"He had my agent [Jorge Mendes], so of course I knew a lot about him. And people in Liverpool know what I’m saying is true. He is a kid who nothing was easy for him, he had to fight to arrive where he arrived. Three kids without a dad, a young woman without her husband, the parents lose both sons…it’s crazy. It’s difficult to understand. Maybe one day we will understand but not now."

Diogo Jota is survived by his mother and his wife, Rute Cardoso, whom he married on June 22. They also have three children together.

Jose Mourinho remembers Rui Filipe while speaking about former Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Jose Mourinho worked as an assistant manager under Bryan Robson at FC Porto between 1994 and 1996. In August 1994, midfielder Rui Filipe died in a car accident. While speaking about Diogo Jota and Liverpool, Mourinho also remembered Filipe and spoke about how it affected the entire squad.

"It happened with me many, many years ago when I was working at Porto with Mr Robson," he said. "One of our boys, a loved boy, died in a car crash. Instead of the boys suffering alone it was like the group suffered together and trying to fight for his memory. It was a boy Rui Filipe and we were champions, I think, for him.

"In Liverpool they’re going to suffer together," he added. "The club is a fantastic club. I think they are deciding to take away the shirt number 20. At Anfield he will always be part of the family and maybe they lose a player but maybe they win even more soul than what they have."

Diogo Jota recorded 65 goals and 26 assists in 182 games for the Merseysiders. His final professional match came for Portugal in their penalty shootout win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on June 8.

