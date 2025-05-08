"People don't mention him" - Pundit claims one 'absolutely brilliant' Liverpool star has been better than Mo Salah this season

English pundit Peter Reid has claimed that Liverpool's number one, Alisson Becker, has performed better than in-form Mohamed Salah this season. While acknowledging Salah's significance for Arne Slot's side, Reid made a case for Alisson, whose performance has rarely been talked about.

Reid said on the Grumpy Old Men of Football Podcast (via TBR Football):

“I say that through gritted teeth. I think the goalie has been outstanding. By the way, people don’t mention Alisson, but in certain games. I’m not taking anything away, Salah has scored important goals, Mac Allister has been brilliant, Van Dijk has been solid at the back. But Alisson has been absolutely brilliant.”

Alisson was one of the players in the Premier League who struggled with their fitness this campaign (2024-25). However, his expertise in the goalpost helped Liverpool to win important clashes and register several clean sheets.

The Brazilian has conceded 27 goals and kept 13 clean sheets in 32 outings across competitions for the Reds. In the Premier League, Alisson has kept the third-highest number of clean sheets (10 in 25 games).

It's ethical to note that among the top three goalkeepers with the most clean sheets, Alisson has the best ratio (40%), as per Transfermarkt. Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels, who has gathered the most clean sheets (13 in 35 appearances), registered 37.1%. Meanwhile, Arsenal's David Raya, who sits in second place with 12 in 35 outings, obtained 34.3%.

This shows that Alisson has put in a remarkable shift in goal for Liverpool this season.

"What he's done this season, definitely has to be in contention” - Gary Lineker on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Ballon d’Or possibility

Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions - Source: Getty

English broadcaster Gary Lineker has claimed that Mohamed Salah is in the growing and complex race for the Ballon d’Or. This follows Barcelona's exit from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, which is believed to have further expanded the contest.

In a recent discussion regarding the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, Lineker said (via Mirror):

"I think it's probably brought one or two more players into the equation, possibly even Mohamed Salah - what he's done this season, definitely has to be in contention. It's tough to call at the moment, so we'll just have to wait and see. Somebody might sparkle in the Champions League final and blow us all away. We'll have to wait and see."

Despite Barca's exit from the Champions League, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are arguably still in the competition for the silverware. Meanwhile, Salah, who is expected to also be a healthy challenger, has recorded 33 goals and 23 assists in 49 games for Liverpool this season.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More