Piers Morgan asserts that the Saudi league has arrived on the global stage. Several big stars, including Neymar, are following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi-based clubs.

The confirmation of Neymar's imminent signing by renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has triggered an unexpected wave of appreciation for the Saudi football scene.

Morgan, known for his outspoken opinions, took to Twitter to voice his admiration, stating:

"Wow... another humongous signing for Saudi football. People mocked Ronaldo for going there, but it’s rapidly becoming a seriously competitive league."

Only in January 2023, CR7, the iconic Portuguese forward, moved to Al-Nassr, a Saudi-based club. This decision followed a falling out with Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo's entrance into the Saudi Pro League marked a pivotal moment, as he confidently asserted that more star players would follow suit, driven by the league's rapid development and competitive environment.

Since Cristiano's groundbreaking move, many prominent players have flocked to the Saudi league. Benzema, Kante, Mane, Brozovic, Firmino, Mahrez, Fabinho, Fofana, Neves, and Koulibaly have all signed up with various Saudi clubs. These high-profile signings signify a paradigm shift in the league's perception and signal its emergence as a magnet for global talent.

The ripple effect of these transfers has also influenced European powerhouses. As Neymar's departure from PSG looms, the French club is set to pocket nearly €100 million from the deal (via Fabrizio Romano). This substantial fee is a testament to the Saudi league's increasing financial prowess, potentially allowing it to compete with top-tier European companies to attract talent.

With the Saudi Pro League steadily evolving into a hub of international footballing talent, the acquisition of Neymar underscores its transformative journey.

Referee Mahmoud Al-Banna praises Cristiano Ronaldo's humility and talent on the field

Referee Mahmoud Al-Banna, who oversaw the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final, has admired Cristiano Ronaldo's character and sportsmanship.

Al-Banna revealed that he requested Cristiano's jersey, and the star player graciously fulfilled his request.

He said:

"The legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a wonderful and humble player. I asked him for a T-shirt and he gave it to me."

CR7's impressive on-field performance matched his humility, as he netted two crucial goals, guiding Al-Nassr to a historic victory despite being a man down. This triumph marked the first-ever championship title for Al-Nassr, a testament to his impact and the team's resilience.